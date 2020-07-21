All apartments in Pasco County
Last updated May 15 2020 at 2:34 AM

9925 GRACE DRIVE

9925 Grace Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9925 Grace Drive, Pasco County, FL 34668

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Check out this newly renovated WATERFRONT DUPLEX WITH GULF ACCESS! This 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit is available for immediate move in! Located on a canal that leads to the Gulf of Mexico within minutes. Bring your kayak, canoes, and boats with access to public boat ramps. Enjoy sunsets and Florida life at its best! The unit has been completely renovated with brand new interior/exterior paint, new Roof, New Custom Kitchen with granite counter tops, and brand new stainless steel appliances. Newly renovated bathroom and new fixtures throughout. Rent includes Water, Lawn care, Trash, and Pest Control included. Pet friendly, Don't wait this won't last long! Available for immediate move in for qualified applicants. No felonies, no evictions, and minimum credit score 580. Convenient location, close to Highway 19 and shopping area. Seawall currently under construction

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9925 GRACE DRIVE have any available units?
9925 GRACE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasco County, FL.
What amenities does 9925 GRACE DRIVE have?
Some of 9925 GRACE DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9925 GRACE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9925 GRACE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9925 GRACE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 9925 GRACE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 9925 GRACE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 9925 GRACE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 9925 GRACE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9925 GRACE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9925 GRACE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 9925 GRACE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 9925 GRACE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9925 GRACE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9925 GRACE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9925 GRACE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9925 GRACE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9925 GRACE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
