9925 GRACE DRIVE

Check out this newly renovated WATERFRONT DUPLEX WITH GULF ACCESS! This 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit is available for immediate move in! Located on a canal that leads to the Gulf of Mexico within minutes. Bring your kayak, canoes, and boats with access to public boat ramps. Enjoy sunsets and Florida life at its best! The unit has been completely renovated with brand new interior/exterior paint, new Roof, New Custom Kitchen with granite counter tops, and brand new stainless steel appliances. Newly renovated bathroom and new fixtures throughout. Rent includes Water, Lawn care, Trash, and Pest Control included. Pet friendly, Don't wait this won't last long! Available for immediate move in for qualified applicants. No felonies, no evictions, and minimum credit score 580. Convenient location, close to Highway 19 and shopping area. Seawall currently under construction