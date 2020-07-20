8342 NIGHT OWL COURT

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

LOCATION! Hunting Creek Community in Trinity. Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 1 Garage Home with Fenced Yard. Split floor plan with 1,300 SF of Living Space features Wood Cabinets with Tile and Laminate Flooring. Sliding glass doors from Living Room leads to Covered Patio. All of this located in the highly sought neighborhood of Hunting Creek in Trinity which is close to schools, shopping, dining, Trinity Hospital, and the new Mitchell Ranch Plaza and future planned entertainment and shopping development. Zoned for Seven Springs Middle School and J.W. Mitchell High School. House needs a personal touch to make it a home.