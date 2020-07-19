6600 Dog Rose Dr

Amenities

Nice 3 bedrooms home in Wesley Chapel. Wesley Chapel Veterans Elementary School, rated #9. This home has 3 large bedrooms plus 2 full bathrooms. Large living area floor plan. Gorgeous wood laminate floors. Separate dining area. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Separate Laundry Room with washer and dryer. Many upgrades. Large Backyard, over 1/2 acre yard. 1 Month rent + security required. Rent is $1,275. Tenant pays for Utilities. Minutes from I75 and many restaurants and stores. Very close to the GROVE Shopping Center. NO PETS. Please contact Mrs. Martha (845) 238-9990 for an appointment to see property. **No brokers fees**

