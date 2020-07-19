All apartments in Pasco County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6600 Dog Rose Dr

6600 Dog Rose Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6600 Dog Rose Drive, Pasco County, FL 33544

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
3 Bedrooms + 2 baths Wesley Chapel Schools - Property Id: 93327

Nice 3 bedrooms home in Wesley Chapel. Wesley Chapel Veterans Elementary School, rated #9. This home has 3 large bedrooms plus 2 full bathrooms. Large living area floor plan. Gorgeous wood laminate floors. Separate dining area. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Separate Laundry Room with washer and dryer. Many upgrades. Large Backyard, over 1/2 acre yard. 1 Month rent + security required. Rent is $1,275. Tenant pays for Utilities. Minutes from I75 and many restaurants and stores. Very close to the GROVE Shopping Center. NO PETS. Please contact Mrs. Martha (845) 238-9990 for an appointment to see property. **No brokers fees**
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/93327
Property Id 93327

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4606474)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6600 Dog Rose Dr have any available units?
6600 Dog Rose Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasco County, FL.
What amenities does 6600 Dog Rose Dr have?
Some of 6600 Dog Rose Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6600 Dog Rose Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6600 Dog Rose Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6600 Dog Rose Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6600 Dog Rose Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6600 Dog Rose Dr offer parking?
No, 6600 Dog Rose Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6600 Dog Rose Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6600 Dog Rose Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6600 Dog Rose Dr have a pool?
No, 6600 Dog Rose Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6600 Dog Rose Dr have accessible units?
No, 6600 Dog Rose Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6600 Dog Rose Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6600 Dog Rose Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 6600 Dog Rose Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6600 Dog Rose Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
