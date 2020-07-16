5242 Opal Lane

Amenities

This ground floor condo located in the heart of The beautiful Gulf Harbors community. Great area for work and play. Comes furnished( (furniture is brand new, no one has been there since early December, when delivered from Wayfair) no need for a moving truck. Newly updated 1 Bedroom 1 1/2 bath with a bonus room. Kitchen has custom Granite look counters, SS Appliances and tasteful coastal colors to brighten up the gloomiest day. Master bedroom has full bathroom & newly painted. Lots of storage. The courtyard is right outside your front door & easy walking distance to the 2 community pools one of which is heated. It provides a Community boat ramp as well. The GH beach club is minutes away with pavilions, Bbq stations, restrooms and ample parking. No driving miles to get to the beach with wide open views of The Gulf of Mexico. The Condo Assoc. 3 clubhouses, grills, athletic areas, showers, & changing rooms. Optional G.H. Yacht Club memberships. Community patrol on premises. Waterfront boardwalk- Boat rentals. Shops, Publix grocery, The historic downtown New Port Richey and many shops are ,just blocks away.. Extra storage. Not a 55+ community! Legal service animals only.. Easy commute to Tampa, Airport ,Clearwater or Tarpon Springs. An hour to Orlando or Daytona. Utilities include trash, water, Ac/heat & cable . All you need is a bed and electric . Call today for your private showing. This one will not last. Available date is July 5th.