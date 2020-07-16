All apartments in Pasco County
Last updated May 31 2020 at 12:54 AM

5242 Opal Lane

5242 Opal Lane · (352) 410-1077
Location

5242 Opal Lane, Pasco County, FL 34652

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Bldg T-104 · Avail. now

$1,100

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 720 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
furnished
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
This ground floor condo located in the heart of The beautiful Gulf Harbors community. Great area for work and play. Comes furnished( (furniture is brand new, no one has been there since early December, when delivered from Wayfair) no need for a moving truck. Newly updated 1 Bedroom 1 1/2 bath with a bonus room. Kitchen has custom Granite look counters, SS Appliances and tasteful coastal colors to brighten up the gloomiest day. Master bedroom has full bathroom & newly painted. Lots of storage. The courtyard is right outside your front door & easy walking distance to the 2 community pools one of which is heated. It provides a Community boat ramp as well. The GH beach club is minutes away with pavilions, Bbq stations, restrooms and ample parking. No driving miles to get to the beach with wide open views of The Gulf of Mexico. The Condo Assoc. 3 clubhouses, grills, athletic areas, showers, & changing rooms. Optional G.H. Yacht Club memberships. Community patrol on premises. Waterfront boardwalk- Boat rentals. Shops, Publix grocery, The historic downtown New Port Richey and many shops are ,just blocks away.. Extra storage. Not a 55+ community! Legal service animals only.. Easy commute to Tampa, Airport ,Clearwater or Tarpon Springs. An hour to Orlando or Daytona. Utilities include trash, water, Ac/heat & cable . All you need is a bed and electric . Call today for your private showing. This one will not last. Available date is July 5th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5242 Opal Lane have any available units?
5242 Opal Lane has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5242 Opal Lane have?
Some of 5242 Opal Lane's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5242 Opal Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5242 Opal Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5242 Opal Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5242 Opal Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasco County.
Does 5242 Opal Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5242 Opal Lane offers parking.
Does 5242 Opal Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5242 Opal Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5242 Opal Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5242 Opal Lane has a pool.
Does 5242 Opal Lane have accessible units?
No, 5242 Opal Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5242 Opal Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5242 Opal Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5242 Opal Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5242 Opal Lane has units with air conditioning.
