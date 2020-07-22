All apartments in Pasco County
Find more places like 5197 SILENT LOOP.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasco County, FL
/
5197 SILENT LOOP
Last updated March 15 2020 at 4:55 PM

5197 SILENT LOOP

5197 Silent Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5197 Silent Loop, Pasco County, FL 34652
Windward Cove Condominiums

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
This charming condo includes a deeded boat slip directly on the main North Channel with quick & unobstructed deep gulf access! The kitchen has an eat-in area for a dinette set & also has a breakfast bar which flows into the dining area. The spacious living room has sliders leading to a comfortable enclosed porch. The gracious Master bedroom boasts private sliders to the enclosed porch, a built-in vanity, large walk-in closet & full bath. The Guest bedroom is very spacious & is served by a full bathroom with tub. Windward Cove offers the finest tropical waterfront living & includes a waterfront heated pool & large cabana for year-round resort-style living- a great place to meet & enjoy friends!! The pool overlooks the condo's docks & wide seawall & it is the perfect place to fish, take in the sunset, or take long waterside walks! Absolutely no tide issues - the included dock can handle deep keeled sail boats on this deep & wide channel. Easy access to major grocery shopping & restaurants (directly across the street) Can be rented fully furnished. You also have the option to join Gulf Harbors private sandy beach overlooking Anclote Key that offers cabanas & grills! This home has everything you want to obtain your perfect tropical lifestyle! First, last and security required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5197 SILENT LOOP have any available units?
5197 SILENT LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasco County, FL.
What amenities does 5197 SILENT LOOP have?
Some of 5197 SILENT LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5197 SILENT LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
5197 SILENT LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5197 SILENT LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 5197 SILENT LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasco County.
Does 5197 SILENT LOOP offer parking?
No, 5197 SILENT LOOP does not offer parking.
Does 5197 SILENT LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5197 SILENT LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5197 SILENT LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 5197 SILENT LOOP has a pool.
Does 5197 SILENT LOOP have accessible units?
No, 5197 SILENT LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 5197 SILENT LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5197 SILENT LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 5197 SILENT LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 5197 SILENT LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Miguel Place
8940 Miguel Pl
Port Richey, FL 34668
Trinity Exchange
1920 Spade Fish Blvd
Trinity, FL 34655
The Retreat at Trinity
11408 Billfish Circle
Trinity, FL 34653
Lantower Cypress Creek
1810 Sweetbroom Cir
Lutz, FL 33559
The Village at Terra Bella
23700 Viento Drive
Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
Lantower Asturia
15175 Integra Junction
Odessa, FL 33556
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Moncler Willow Lakes
26675 Players Cir
Lutz, FL 33559

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Winter Garden, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLElfers, FLPasadena Hills, FLCheval, FLLutz, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FL
Hernando Beach, FLJasmine Estates, FLHudson, FLBayonet Point, FLOdessa, FLTrinity, FLHoliday, FLBeacon Square, FLPort Richey, FLNew Port Richey East, FLZephyrhills, FLLand O' Lakes, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg