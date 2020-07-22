5197 SILENT LOOP

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

This charming condo includes a deeded boat slip directly on the main North Channel with quick & unobstructed deep gulf access! The kitchen has an eat-in area for a dinette set & also has a breakfast bar which flows into the dining area. The spacious living room has sliders leading to a comfortable enclosed porch. The gracious Master bedroom boasts private sliders to the enclosed porch, a built-in vanity, large walk-in closet & full bath. The Guest bedroom is very spacious & is served by a full bathroom with tub. Windward Cove offers the finest tropical waterfront living & includes a waterfront heated pool & large cabana for year-round resort-style living- a great place to meet & enjoy friends!! The pool overlooks the condo's docks & wide seawall & it is the perfect place to fish, take in the sunset, or take long waterside walks! Absolutely no tide issues - the included dock can handle deep keeled sail boats on this deep & wide channel. Easy access to major grocery shopping & restaurants (directly across the street) Can be rented fully furnished. You also have the option to join Gulf Harbors private sandy beach overlooking Anclote Key that offers cabanas & grills! This home has everything you want to obtain your perfect tropical lifestyle! First, last and security required.