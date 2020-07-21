All apartments in Pasco County
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:59 AM

4825 Shell Stream Blvd

4825 Shell Stream Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4825 Shell Stream Boulevard, Pasco County, FL 34652
Flor-a-mar

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
For more information or to schedule a showing appointment, please call Lori Hermansen at 727-534-4222. Who doesn't want to live on the water here in Florida? Welcome home to this spacious & open 2 bedroom 2 bath rental in Gulf Harbors area. Recent renovations bring the latest trends in paint & style to this kitchen. It is full of hardwood cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, & even boasts a lighted pantry with frosted sliding doors. Both bathrooms have stone counters too. Master bath has dual sinks, & step in shower. Master bedroom is complete with a large walk in closet. The second bedroom faces the front yard & wall to wall closet. Hall bathroom has made a great use of wall space with added lower cabinets. All tile flooring throughout makes cleaning a breeze. The Florida room is glass enclosed & has a separate, remote controlled A/C system for those HOT summer days. The deck & backyard bring glorious sunsets on either your open patio or expansive stationary & floating docks. Fenced rear yard keeps in what you want & keeps out what you don't want. Up to 2 pets will be considered. Washer & dryer are for tenant convenience only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4825 Shell Stream Blvd have any available units?
4825 Shell Stream Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasco County, FL.
What amenities does 4825 Shell Stream Blvd have?
Some of 4825 Shell Stream Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4825 Shell Stream Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4825 Shell Stream Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4825 Shell Stream Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4825 Shell Stream Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 4825 Shell Stream Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 4825 Shell Stream Blvd offers parking.
Does 4825 Shell Stream Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4825 Shell Stream Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4825 Shell Stream Blvd have a pool?
No, 4825 Shell Stream Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 4825 Shell Stream Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4825 Shell Stream Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4825 Shell Stream Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4825 Shell Stream Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 4825 Shell Stream Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4825 Shell Stream Blvd has units with air conditioning.
