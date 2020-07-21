4825 Shell Stream Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

For more information or to schedule a showing appointment, please call Lori Hermansen at 727-534-4222. Who doesn't want to live on the water here in Florida? Welcome home to this spacious & open 2 bedroom 2 bath rental in Gulf Harbors area. Recent renovations bring the latest trends in paint & style to this kitchen. It is full of hardwood cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, & even boasts a lighted pantry with frosted sliding doors. Both bathrooms have stone counters too. Master bath has dual sinks, & step in shower. Master bedroom is complete with a large walk in closet. The second bedroom faces the front yard & wall to wall closet. Hall bathroom has made a great use of wall space with added lower cabinets. All tile flooring throughout makes cleaning a breeze. The Florida room is glass enclosed & has a separate, remote controlled A/C system for those HOT summer days. The deck & backyard bring glorious sunsets on either your open patio or expansive stationary & floating docks. Fenced rear yard keeps in what you want & keeps out what you don't want. Up to 2 pets will be considered. Washer & dryer are for tenant convenience only.