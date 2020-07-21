All apartments in Pasco County
Last updated July 31 2019 at 7:35 AM

4221 San Rafael Ave

4221 San Rafael Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4221 San Rafael Avenue, Pasco County, FL 34655

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
For more information or to schedule a showing appointment call Lori Hermansen at 727-534-4222. Not often can you find an appealing 2 bedroom villa in great location near Trinity for under $1000/month. Vaulted ceilings greet you from the front door. Kitchen is open with space for your dinette set. Large living room overlooking screened in lanai. Master bedroom & closet & kitchen are getting new flooring. Laundry room is off the kitchen & has a separate entry from the carport. The carport offers tandem parking for 2 vehicles. One pet up to 35 lbs. will be considered, pending registration & appropriate pet fee/deposit paid.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4221 San Rafael Ave have any available units?
4221 San Rafael Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasco County, FL.
What amenities does 4221 San Rafael Ave have?
Some of 4221 San Rafael Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4221 San Rafael Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4221 San Rafael Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4221 San Rafael Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4221 San Rafael Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4221 San Rafael Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4221 San Rafael Ave offers parking.
Does 4221 San Rafael Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4221 San Rafael Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4221 San Rafael Ave have a pool?
Yes, 4221 San Rafael Ave has a pool.
Does 4221 San Rafael Ave have accessible units?
No, 4221 San Rafael Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4221 San Rafael Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4221 San Rafael Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 4221 San Rafael Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4221 San Rafael Ave has units with air conditioning.
