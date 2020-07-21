4221 San Rafael Ave

Amenities
For more information or to schedule a showing appointment call Lori Hermansen at 727-534-4222. Not often can you find an appealing 2 bedroom villa in great location near Trinity for under $1000/month. Vaulted ceilings greet you from the front door. Kitchen is open with space for your dinette set. Large living room overlooking screened in lanai. Master bedroom & closet & kitchen are getting new flooring. Laundry room is off the kitchen & has a separate entry from the carport. The carport offers tandem parking for 2 vehicles. One pet up to 35 lbs. will be considered, pending registration & appropriate pet fee/deposit paid.