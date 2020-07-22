All apartments in Pasco County
Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:52 AM

35142 Meadow Reach Drive

35142 Meadow Reach Drive · No Longer Available
Location

35142 Meadow Reach Drive, Pasco County, FL 33541

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
Four bedroom 2.5 bath home in Lake Bernadette - Four bedroom home located in Lake Bernadette. Two story home with all bedrooms on the second floor. Enjoy the scenery from the lanai that overlooks a conservation area and a pond. You'll enjoy various wild life. Community center has recently been overhauled and the fitness center greatly improved.

(RLNE3837651)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35142 Meadow Reach Drive have any available units?
35142 Meadow Reach Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasco County, FL.
What amenities does 35142 Meadow Reach Drive have?
Some of 35142 Meadow Reach Drive's amenities include dogs allowed, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35142 Meadow Reach Drive currently offering any rent specials?
35142 Meadow Reach Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35142 Meadow Reach Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 35142 Meadow Reach Drive is pet friendly.
Does 35142 Meadow Reach Drive offer parking?
No, 35142 Meadow Reach Drive does not offer parking.
Does 35142 Meadow Reach Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35142 Meadow Reach Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35142 Meadow Reach Drive have a pool?
Yes, 35142 Meadow Reach Drive has a pool.
Does 35142 Meadow Reach Drive have accessible units?
No, 35142 Meadow Reach Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 35142 Meadow Reach Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 35142 Meadow Reach Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 35142 Meadow Reach Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 35142 Meadow Reach Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
