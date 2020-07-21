All apartments in Pasco County
Last updated March 19 2020 at 5:38 PM

13801 Newport Shores Drive

13801 Newport Shores Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13801 Newport Shores Drive, Pasco County, FL 34669

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Available for an early April move-in, 2017 constructed 4 bedroom / 4 bathroom home! Open floor plan for the kitchen, dining and living area downstairs. Espresso cabinets and granite countertops with break seating, upgraded stainless appliances outfit the large kitchen area and the dining/living area is a large, comfortable space. The entire upstairs is the huge bonus room with a full bath, providing more recreation space and/or a comfortable guest space for overnight guests. The master has a large walk-in closet and ensuite with jacuzzi tub, separate shower and a double vanity with granite countertops. The front bedrooms share a bathroom and the last bedroom has its own ensuite bathroom. Lots of closet space and a large laundry room. 2 car garage. The community includes a tennis court, basketball court, kids playground and a large community pool and clubhouse!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13801 Newport Shores Drive have any available units?
13801 Newport Shores Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasco County, FL.
What amenities does 13801 Newport Shores Drive have?
Some of 13801 Newport Shores Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13801 Newport Shores Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13801 Newport Shores Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13801 Newport Shores Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13801 Newport Shores Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasco County.
Does 13801 Newport Shores Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13801 Newport Shores Drive offers parking.
Does 13801 Newport Shores Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13801 Newport Shores Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13801 Newport Shores Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13801 Newport Shores Drive has a pool.
Does 13801 Newport Shores Drive have accessible units?
No, 13801 Newport Shores Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13801 Newport Shores Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13801 Newport Shores Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13801 Newport Shores Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13801 Newport Shores Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
