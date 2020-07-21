13801 Newport Shores Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse elevator on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

Available for an early April move-in, 2017 constructed 4 bedroom / 4 bathroom home! Open floor plan for the kitchen, dining and living area downstairs. Espresso cabinets and granite countertops with break seating, upgraded stainless appliances outfit the large kitchen area and the dining/living area is a large, comfortable space. The entire upstairs is the huge bonus room with a full bath, providing more recreation space and/or a comfortable guest space for overnight guests. The master has a large walk-in closet and ensuite with jacuzzi tub, separate shower and a double vanity with granite countertops. The front bedrooms share a bathroom and the last bedroom has its own ensuite bathroom. Lots of closet space and a large laundry room. 2 car garage. The community includes a tennis court, basketball court, kids playground and a large community pool and clubhouse!