Last updated June 22 2020 at 8:50 AM

7400 North Cypresshead Drive

7400 North Cypresshead Drive · (561) 923-8394
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7400 North Cypresshead Drive, Parkland, FL 33067

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$7,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3532 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
hot tub
media room
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
media room
7400 North Cypresshead Drive, Parkland, FL 33067 - 4 BR 3 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 06/19/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. PARKLAND 4 BEDROOM 3 BATH $7000 MONTHLY PROPERTY ID: RX-10624727 C/O: Compass Florida LLC This home has been reimagined with ultra modern style in mind. The spacious open kitchen takes center-stage with custom European cabinetry, expansive island, walk-in pantry, breakfast bar, waterfall quartz countertops and premium appliances. Spa inspired master suite features soaking tub, sizable shower, dual vanities and water closet. The media room was designed for premium acoustics and sound with cork insulation and double drywall. This flex space can be used as a 5th bedroom, theater, playroom and more! Enjoy serene lake views, an oversized pool and ideal exposure for optimal sun. Evening sunsets over the lake are perfection from nearly every room in the home. Zoned Elementary, Middle and High Schools are all 'A' rated and achieved 3+ years on the 'Schools of Excellence' list. .. MOVE IN REQUIREMENTS: FIRST/LAST/SECURITY NO EVICTIONS PET RESTRICTIONS .. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CONTACT EXIT REALTY MIZNER 561.501.1001 INFO@EXITREALTYMIZNER.COM IG: EXIT_REALTY_MIZNER [ Published 22-Jun-20 / ID 3593468 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7400 North Cypresshead Drive have any available units?
7400 North Cypresshead Drive has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7400 North Cypresshead Drive have?
Some of 7400 North Cypresshead Drive's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7400 North Cypresshead Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7400 North Cypresshead Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7400 North Cypresshead Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7400 North Cypresshead Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7400 North Cypresshead Drive offer parking?
No, 7400 North Cypresshead Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7400 North Cypresshead Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7400 North Cypresshead Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7400 North Cypresshead Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7400 North Cypresshead Drive has a pool.
Does 7400 North Cypresshead Drive have accessible units?
No, 7400 North Cypresshead Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7400 North Cypresshead Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7400 North Cypresshead Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7400 North Cypresshead Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7400 North Cypresshead Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
