7400 North Cypresshead Drive, Parkland, FL 33067 - 4 BR 3 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 06/19/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. PARKLAND 4 BEDROOM 3 BATH $7000 MONTHLY PROPERTY ID: RX-10624727 C/O: Compass Florida LLC This home has been reimagined with ultra modern style in mind. The spacious open kitchen takes center-stage with custom European cabinetry, expansive island, walk-in pantry, breakfast bar, waterfall quartz countertops and premium appliances. Spa inspired master suite features soaking tub, sizable shower, dual vanities and water closet. The media room was designed for premium acoustics and sound with cork insulation and double drywall. This flex space can be used as a 5th bedroom, theater, playroom and more! Enjoy serene lake views, an oversized pool and ideal exposure for optimal sun. Evening sunsets over the lake are perfection from nearly every room in the home. Zoned Elementary, Middle and High Schools are all 'A' rated and achieved 3+ years on the 'Schools of Excellence' list. .. MOVE IN REQUIREMENTS: FIRST/LAST/SECURITY NO EVICTIONS PET RESTRICTIONS .. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CONTACT EXIT REALTY MIZNER 561.501.1001 INFO@EXITREALTYMIZNER.COM IG: EXIT_REALTY_MIZNER [ Published 22-Jun-20 / ID 3593468 ]