Home
/
Parkland, FL
/
12049 NW 83rd Pl
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:22 PM
1 of 26
12049 NW 83rd Pl
12049 Northwest 83rd Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
12049 Northwest 83rd Place, Parkland, FL 33076
Heron Bay
Amenities
garage
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Beautiful Home in Heron Bay Community. Great Resort Lifestyle. Two Club Houses
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12049 NW 83rd Pl have any available units?
12049 NW 83rd Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Parkland, FL
.
Is 12049 NW 83rd Pl currently offering any rent specials?
12049 NW 83rd Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12049 NW 83rd Pl pet-friendly?
No, 12049 NW 83rd Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Parkland
.
Does 12049 NW 83rd Pl offer parking?
Yes, 12049 NW 83rd Pl does offer parking.
Does 12049 NW 83rd Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12049 NW 83rd Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12049 NW 83rd Pl have a pool?
No, 12049 NW 83rd Pl does not have a pool.
Does 12049 NW 83rd Pl have accessible units?
No, 12049 NW 83rd Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 12049 NW 83rd Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 12049 NW 83rd Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12049 NW 83rd Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 12049 NW 83rd Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
