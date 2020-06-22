10906 NW 62nd Ct

Amenities

No Association approval! AVAILABLE 8/1/2020 Well kept 4 Bedrooms + Loft and 3 Full Bathrooms. Private large Backyard. Master Suite downstairs and additional bedroom downstairs, 2 bedrooms with a full bath Upstairs. Hi-Ceiling, Tile on the living areas, Wood Floor in Master Carpet in Bedrooms. Large Kitchen with Breakfast Area open to Family Room. Large Master Bath with Dual Sink, Roman Tub & separate Shower. Fresh interior paint. Covered Patio, Side 2 Car Garage with Big Driveway with space to park 4 vehicles. Gated Community that includes community Pool & Gym. A+ Schools! [Rent includes basic cable w/internet &Alarm System monitoring] SPECIAL TERM FOR A 2 YEAR LEASE PERIOD.