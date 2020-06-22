All apartments in Parkland
Find more places like 10906 NW 62nd Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Parkland, FL
/
10906 NW 62nd Ct
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:25 PM

10906 NW 62nd Ct

10906 Northwest 62nd Court · (954) 612-8454
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Parkland
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

10906 Northwest 62nd Court, Parkland, FL 33076

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2756 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
No Association approval! AVAILABLE 8/1/2020 Well kept 4 Bedrooms + Loft and 3 Full Bathrooms. Private large Backyard. Master Suite downstairs and additional bedroom downstairs, 2 bedrooms with a full bath Upstairs. Hi-Ceiling, Tile on the living areas, Wood Floor in Master Carpet in Bedrooms. Large Kitchen with Breakfast Area open to Family Room. Large Master Bath with Dual Sink, Roman Tub & separate Shower. Fresh interior paint. Covered Patio, Side 2 Car Garage with Big Driveway with space to park 4 vehicles. Gated Community that includes community Pool & Gym. A+ Schools! [Rent includes basic cable w/internet &Alarm System monitoring] SPECIAL TERM FOR A 2 YEAR LEASE PERIOD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10906 NW 62nd Ct have any available units?
10906 NW 62nd Ct has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10906 NW 62nd Ct have?
Some of 10906 NW 62nd Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10906 NW 62nd Ct currently offering any rent specials?
10906 NW 62nd Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10906 NW 62nd Ct pet-friendly?
No, 10906 NW 62nd Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parkland.
Does 10906 NW 62nd Ct offer parking?
Yes, 10906 NW 62nd Ct does offer parking.
Does 10906 NW 62nd Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10906 NW 62nd Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10906 NW 62nd Ct have a pool?
Yes, 10906 NW 62nd Ct has a pool.
Does 10906 NW 62nd Ct have accessible units?
No, 10906 NW 62nd Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 10906 NW 62nd Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10906 NW 62nd Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 10906 NW 62nd Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 10906 NW 62nd Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 10906 NW 62nd Ct?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bell Parkland
5851 Holmberg Rd
Parkland, FL 33067

Similar Pages

Parkland Apartments with GymParkland Apartments with Parking
Parkland Apartments with PoolParkland Dog Friendly Apartments
Parkland Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLPalmetto Bay, FLThe Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FLPalm Beach, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FL
Sweetwater, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLSouth Miami, FLLake Park, FLPembroke Park, FLWest Miami, FLJuno Beach, FLLighthouse Point, FLGolden Glades, FLBiscayne Park, FLTamiami, FLSouthwest Ranches, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Heron Bay

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity