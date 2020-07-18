Sign Up
Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:17 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
17620 Front Beach Road
17620 Front Beach Road
·
(850) 785-1581
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
17620 Front Beach Road, Panama City Beach, FL 32413
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub
2 Bedrooms
Unit Y-1 · Avail. now
$1,400
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Portside Resort Townhomes located near Pier Park with beach access across the street, pool & tennis court on the grounds, washer & dryer hookups, and balcony off of large master bedroom.*No Pets*
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 17620 Front Beach Road have any available units?
17620 Front Beach Road has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17620 Front Beach Road have?
Some of 17620 Front Beach Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 17620 Front Beach Road currently offering any rent specials?
17620 Front Beach Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17620 Front Beach Road pet-friendly?
No, 17620 Front Beach Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Panama City Beach
.
Does 17620 Front Beach Road offer parking?
Yes, 17620 Front Beach Road offers parking.
Does 17620 Front Beach Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17620 Front Beach Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17620 Front Beach Road have a pool?
Yes, 17620 Front Beach Road has a pool.
Does 17620 Front Beach Road have accessible units?
No, 17620 Front Beach Road does not have accessible units.
Does 17620 Front Beach Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17620 Front Beach Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 17620 Front Beach Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 17620 Front Beach Road does not have units with air conditioning.
