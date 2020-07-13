Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020

40 Apartments for rent in Panama City Beach, FL with pool

1 of 36

14 Units Available
14 Units Available
Parkside at the Beach
17225 Panama City Beach Pkwy, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,362
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,951
1356 sqft
Our community of luxury apartments is ready to provide you with the sunny Florida lifestyle that you deserve. We have a full selection of one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes, with a variety of different floor plans for you to choose from.
1 of 15

11 Units Available
11 Units Available
The Retreat at PCB
90 Sandal Ln, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,118
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1260 sqft
Minutes from Highway 95. A modern community featuring lots of storage, a patio or balcony in each unit, and 24-hour maintenance. On-site pool, gym, dog park and garage area. Walk-in closets and internet access available.
1 of 104

11 Units Available
11 Units Available
79 West Apartments
100 Cabana Cay Cir #110, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1153 sqft
Tropical community features a pool, sauna and BBQ zone and has one- and two- bedroom apartments available. Furnished homes contain laundry, great kitchens and more. The Gulf of Mexico and its beaches are a stone's throw away.
1 of 33

18 Units Available
18 Units Available
The Pines
Edgewater Crossings
204 Potters Bluff Drive, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1347 sqft
New construction community with lots of storage, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. On-site pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and business center. Dogs and cats welcomed. Garage and trash valet provided. Near shopping and restaurants.
1 of 38

14 Units Available
14 Units Available
10X Living at Panama City Beach
7150 Highway 98, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,129
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1150 sqft
The alluring charm of Florida living can be yours at 10X Living at Panama City Beach.
1 of 14

6 Units Available
6 Units Available
10X Living at Breakfast Point
9700 Panama City Beach Pkwy, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A comfortable and laid-back place to call home, this development offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Amenities include washers and dryers, open layouts, walk-in closets, garden-style soaking tubs and more.
1 of 29

12 Units Available
12 Units Available
Cabana West
302 Cabana Blvd, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,179
1005 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1408 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite counters and walk-in closets. Enjoy the on-site media room, conference center and courtyard. Relax on the sands of nearby Bahama Beach. Have easy access to Panama City Beach Parkway.
1 of 54

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
The Place at Grand Lagoon
7120 Patronis Dr, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,180
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment complex offers an array of one, two and three bedrooms. Features include renovated kitchens, private entrances, carpeting, hardwood floors, high ceilings, brushed nickel fixtures, on-site maintenance, accent walls and more.

1 of 17

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Waterfall
104 Enchantment Falls Lane
104 Enchantment Falls Lane, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2093 sqft
This lovely 3BR/2.5BA townhome is located in the new home community of Waterfall in Panama City Beach.

1 of 12

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Waterfall
101 Enchantment Falls Lane
101 Enchantment Falls Lane, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2093 sqft
This Waterfall townhome is located in a perfect location that is close to the beach, shopping, restaurants, and features a community pool! This home offers 10' ceilings and a large single car garage.

1 of 8

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
17614 Front Beach Rd 16D
17614 Front Beach Road, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
748 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Endless Summer - Property Id: 304536 Furnished 1 bedroom plus a loft. Queen bed in master, and a queen bed in loft. Leather sofa that makes into a bed. 3rd floor, no elevator. Complex is across the street from the beach.

1 of 1

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
303 Lighthouse Road
303 Lighthouse Road, Panama City Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1400 sqft
303 Lighthouse Road Available Jul 1st! Great location for this 4 bedroom, 3 bath townhouse - This 4 bedroom, 3 bath townhouse will be coming available on July 1st. This is in a great location and lots of space. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5874240)

1 of 24

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Waterfall
7471 Shadow Lake Drive
7471 Shadow Lake Dr, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1496 sqft
Great little community townhome with access to a lake, a community pool, and a soon to be built recreational complex.

1 of 12

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
112 Fairway Boulevard
112 Fairway Boulevard, Panama City Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Golf course condo living at it's best! This is a 2 bedroom 2 bath ground floor furnished condo located in Colony Club in between the par 3 and 18 hole golf courses. Very well kept.

1 of 9

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
17620 Front Beach Road
17620 Front Beach Road, Panama City Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1110 sqft
Portside Resort Townhomes located near Pier Park with beach access across the street, pool & tennis court on the grounds, washer & dryer hookups, and balcony off of large master bedroom.*No Pets*

1 of 7

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
El Centro Beach
301 Lullwater Drive #285
301 Lullwater Drive, Panama City Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
476 sqft
- Efficiency apartment located close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Includes community pool. *Water, sewage, garbage, and lawn service included* *No Pets* **1/2 off first month's rent!!** No Pets Allowed (RLNE5703078)

1 of 1

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Open Sands
503 E Gulf Blvd
503 East Gulf Boulevard, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1659 sqft
Available 11/01/20 Gulf Blvd property - Property Id: 192918 Old Florida Charm. This retro/shabby Chic style home is available November 1, 2020, to March 30 2021 for monthly rental. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath.

1 of 16

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Palmetto Trace
124 Covington
124 Covington Street, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1562 sqft
3BR/2BA Home for Rent in Palmetto Trace! - "For more info please go to sandseekerrealty.com long term rental, choose the property you desire view details, and if you still have a question please click contact us button".

1 of 13

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1605 Cape Cod Drive
1605 Cape Cod Drive, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1225 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath Condominium in Nautilus Cove Subdivision. Home has washer/dryer connections, gated community, fitness room and community pool.*Water, Sewer, Trash, Lawn Care included**No Pets*

1 of 18

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
The Glades
270 S. Glades Trail
270 Glades Trail, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1668 sqft
270 S. Glades Trail Available 08/01/20 For Rent! 3BR/2BA Home in The Glades! - "For more info please go to sandseekerrealty.

1 of 29

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
17878 Front Beach Rd #A4
17878 Front Beach Rd, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1908 sqft
For Rent! Furnished 3 Story Town Home Steps to the Beach! - For rent! Fully furnished 3 story town home just steps to the emerald green waters! This unit features a unique lock out studio on the first level and separate private entrance to the 2nd

1 of 7

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
13700 Panama City Beach Pkwy
13700 Panama City Beach Parkway, Panama City Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
964 sqft
Beautiful first floor condo with gated entrance, gym, pool and playground. Great beach location behind Carrabas. 2 bed/2 bath with granite counters and stainless appliances in kitchen. Garbage, water and sewer are included in rent.
Results within 1 mile of Panama City Beach

1 of 41

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
8700 FRONT BEACH Road
8700 Front Beach Road, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1908 sqft
PLEASE CONTACT: Amir @ 850-276-0429 to apply. These townhome-style condos have all the same great amenities and Luxury that you would expect from an upscale community like Island Reserve. These 2-story townhomes boast 3 bedrooms/3.

1 of 11

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Palm Cove
188 White Cap Way
188 White Cap Way, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1432 sqft
- 2 story duplex in gated community with cathedral ceilings, crown molding, ceramic tile in kitchen and baths. Breakfast bar, large utility room and screened porch. Master bedroom on 1st floor, other 2 bedrooms upstairs. Community pool.

