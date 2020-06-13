/
/
lower grand lagoon
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:15 PM
143 Apartments for rent in Lower Grand Lagoon, FL📍
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Biltmore Beach
1 Unit Available
3707 Mystic Street Unit B
3707 Mystic Street, Lower Grand Lagoon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
950 sqft
3707 Mystic Street Unit B Available 06/15/20 Cute 2 bedroom unit coming available soon! - Welcome to 3707 Mystic #B, this cute 2 bedroom unit will be available in Mid June. This one is close to everything on the beach and won't last long.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Biltmore Beach
1 Unit Available
5504 E Hilltop Avenue
5504 Hilltop Ave, Lower Grand Lagoon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1264 sqft
Just completely remodeled interior! Like moving into a brand new home. Brand new cabinets, windows, doors, counter tops, air conditioner, light fixtures, fans! All floors are tiled. This is a large unit with a huge kitchen.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Holiday Beach
1 Unit Available
6320 Beach Drive
6320 Beach Drive, Lower Grand Lagoon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1905 sqft
Construction completed in 2019.
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Biltmore Beach
1 Unit Available
5500 Beach Dr
5500 Beach Drive, Lower Grand Lagoon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
696 sqft
2 BR, 1 BA Town Home Near Beaches! Community Pool - For rent. 2 Bedroom, 1 bath town home located within a short walk to the beach in a quaint New Mexico-style community, Embarcadero.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Holiday Beach
1 Unit Available
7519 Sunset Ave, #2, Unit 2
7519 Sunset Avenue, Lower Grand Lagoon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
884 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom middle unit on triplex on Panama City Beach, just off Thomas Drive. Large upper balcony over looking back yard. Laminate & tile floors throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Lower Grand Lagoon
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
18 Units Available
The Place at Grand Lagoon
7120 Patronis Dr, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1200 sqft
Apartment complex offers an array of one, two and three bedrooms. Features include renovated kitchens, private entrances, carpeting, hardwood floors, high ceilings, brushed nickel fixtures, on-site maintenance, accent walls and more.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2104 Avensong Ln. P202
2104 Avensong Lane, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
Studio
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Villas at Suncrest - Flat 3bedroom~2bath w/garage - https://www.icloud.com/attachment/?u=https%3A%2F%2Fcvws.icloud-content.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2205 Walosi Way M203
2205 Walosi Way, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2 bedroom, 2 bath with Balcony, Detached Garage - Available Mid-March - Renting Now! - 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit with balcony and detached one- car garage. Rent includes water/trash sewer, basic cable and wifi.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9018 Banyan Beach Dr.
9018 Banyan Beach Drive, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1400 sqft
-- - 3/2.5 townhouse just off N Lagoon Dr in Panama City Beach. Furnishings are negotiable. All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9005 Banyan Beach Dr
9005 Banyan Beach Drive, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1400 sqft
Beautiful town home,. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath close to Beach and Navel Base - Beautiful town home, only a year old,located close to beaches! Kitchen has white cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless appliances.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2203 Walosi Way L202
2203 Walosi Way, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
Studio
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedroom / 2 Bath ~ Flat with detached garage - (RLNE5818083)
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pines
1 Unit Available
2415 Astrid Lane
2415 Astrid Ln, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1365 sqft
- Gated Community ! Spacious 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome located near the worlds most beautiful beaches . 1 car garage with deck and fenced back yard. All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2106 Avensong Ln. O302
2106 Avensong Lane, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
- (RLNE5787958)
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6901 Lagoon Drive N #43
6901 North Lagoon Drive, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
-- - 1 bedroom 1 bathroom Townhouse in Palisades Condominiums on the Lagoon. All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Treasure Cove
1 Unit Available
2710 Redwood Street
2710 Redwood Street, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1224 sqft
Close to Navy Base & the beach! 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom townhouse with 1 car garage! Large Living area with vaulted ceiling & kitchen & 1 full bathroom downstairs and both bedrooms & 1 full bathroom upstairs. No Pets/No Smoking
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Treasure Cove
1 Unit Available
2716 Redwood Street
2716 Redwood Street, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1224 sqft
Remodeled 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom townhouse with 1 car garage! Close to the Navy Base & the beach! New paint, flooring, lighting, just a year ago! Large Living area with vaulted ceiling & kitchen & 1 full bathroom downstairs and both bedrooms & 1
1 of 1
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
8501 N Lagoon Dr. #405 Point Lagoon
8501 North Lagoon Drive, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
770 sqft
1 bedroom with Lagoon View, just a few blocks from the beach! Point Lagoon - Check out the lagoon view from this 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath lower-level unit at Point Lagoon, located just a few blocks from the beaches on the east end of Panama City Beach.
Results within 5 miles of Lower Grand Lagoon
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
17 Units Available
10X Living at Panama City Beach
7150 Highway 98, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,190
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,652
1150 sqft
The alluring charm of Florida living can be yours at 10X Living at Panama City Beach.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
9 Units Available
10X Living at Breakfast Point
9700 Panama City Beach Pkwy, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,104
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1260 sqft
A comfortable and laid-back place to call home, this development offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Amenities include washers and dryers, open layouts, walk-in closets, garden-style soaking tubs and more.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 12:11pm
13 Units Available
Cabana West
302 Cabana Blvd, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,054
959 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,454
1408 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite counters and walk-in closets. Enjoy the on-site media room, conference center and courtyard. Relax on the sands of nearby Bahama Beach. Have easy access to Panama City Beach Parkway.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
The Pines
15 Units Available
Edgewater Crossings
204 Potters Bluff Drive, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,160
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1322 sqft
New construction community with lots of storage, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. On-site pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and business center. Dogs and cats welcomed. Garage and trash valet provided. Near shopping and restaurants.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Palm Cove
1 Unit Available
101 Seagrass Way
101 Seagrass Way, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1197 sqft
101 Seagrass Way Available 08/15/20 For rent! 3 BR|2 BA FURNISHED Home in Palm Cove! - For rent! Immaculate 3 bedroom, 2 bath fully furnished home in Palm Cove! Centrally located in the heart of Panama City Beach, Palm Cove amenities include a gated
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Palm Cove
1 Unit Available
130 Seagrass Way
130 Seagrass Way, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1432 sqft
Open and spacious 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath duplex - This spacious 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath duplex features tile and plank flooring throughout. Check out the photos on this one! Expected to rent quickly! (RLNE5595260)
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
422 E. Beach Drive
422 East Beach Drive, Panama City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1360 sqft
- 3-story townhome located in Grand Bay with a view of the St. Andrews Bay and within walking distance to downtown and the city marina.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Lower Grand Lagoon rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,440.
Some of the colleges located in the Lower Grand Lagoon area include Gulf Coast State College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lower Grand Lagoon from include Panama City, Panama City Beach, Destin, Callaway, and Upper Grand Lagoon.