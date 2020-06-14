Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

23 Apartments for rent in Panama City Beach, FL with hardwood floors





Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
9 Units Available
10X Living at Breakfast Point
9700 Panama City Beach Pkwy, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,340
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1260 sqft
A comfortable and laid-back place to call home, this development offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Amenities include washers and dryers, open layouts, walk-in closets, garden-style soaking tubs and more.




Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
The Pines
16 Units Available
Edgewater Crossings
204 Potters Bluff Drive, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1322 sqft
New construction community with lots of storage, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. On-site pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and business center. Dogs and cats welcomed. Garage and trash valet provided. Near shopping and restaurants.




Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
17 Units Available
10X Living at Panama City Beach
7150 Highway 98, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,190
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,652
1150 sqft
The alluring charm of Florida living can be yours at 10X Living at Panama City Beach.




Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
16 Units Available
The Place at Grand Lagoon
7120 Patronis Dr, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1200 sqft
Apartment complex offers an array of one, two and three bedrooms. Features include renovated kitchens, private entrances, carpeting, hardwood floors, high ceilings, brushed nickel fixtures, on-site maintenance, accent walls and more.




Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
30 Units Available
Parkside at the Beach
17225 Panama City Beach Pkwy, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,291
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community of luxury apartments is ready to provide you with the sunny Florida lifestyle that you deserve. We have a full selection of one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes, with a variety of different floor plans for you to choose from.



Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
16911 Front Beach Rd
16911 Front Beach Road, Panama City Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1132 sqft
Panama City - Property Id: 263611 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263611 Property Id 263611 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5781927)
Results within 5 miles of Panama City Beach




Last updated June 14 at 12:34pm
17 Units Available
Lofts at Seacrest Beach
65 Red Bud Lane, Laguna Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,645
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1456 sqft
One- to three-bedroom, open-plan residences overlooking Rosemary Beach. Resort-like pool, fire pits, outdoor kitchens. In-unit fireplaces, laundry, granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Just off Highway 98.



Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
741 Breakers St
741 Breakers Street, Walton County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2317 sqft
This is a 4BR/3BA home located in Watersound Origins, with a 2 car garage and a screened in porch. THis home is partially furnished owner would remove if not needed.



Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
49 Grayling Way
49 Grayling Way, Walton County, FL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1705 sqft
Come stay in this perfectly located, beachy, 3 bedroom 2.5 bath furnished two story home with a beautiful full 2nd floor balcony.



Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
122 Sandpine Loop
122 Sand Pine Loop, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1934 sqft
This is a beautiful beach cottage located minutes from the Gulf of Mexico. This 2 story 4bed/3 bath home has all the upgrades. The kitchen boasts granite counter tops, stainless appliances, 42 inch cabinets, and an island in the kitchen.



Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Wild Heron
1 Unit Available
1503 Tin Cup Court
1503 Tin Cup Court, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2230 sqft
Competitive rent rate for Wild Heron!Very Large home at Linkside in Wild Heron. There are only 4 flats per building, and only 6 buildings total. Linkside is a condo association with community lake, pool with Cabana and grill.



Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
82 Jack Knife Drive
82 Jack Knife Drive, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,275
1740 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Rosemary Beach. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly.



Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
11 Topside Dr
11 Topside Drive, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1569 sqft
Fully Furnished~Walking distance to the Beach - Property Id: 149273 Beautiful single family home located just 3 blocks from the beach. Easy bike ride to Rosemary beach and 30A avenue. Fully furnished. Outdoor Patio with seating and grill.
Results within 10 miles of Panama City Beach




Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
6 Units Available
Spring Valley Club
2121 Harrison Ave, Panama City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,092
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1200 sqft
Luxurious community features pool, hot tub and sundeck. Homes include washer and dryer connections, patio or balcony, and large closets. Great location close to Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center.




Last updated June 14 at 12:21pm
$
219 Units Available
Ariza Forest View
30 Mc Davis Loop, Walton County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,049
1271 sqft
We're Open! Private Tours By Appointment Only. Contact Us Today- We Can't Wait To Meet You! Live carefree every day. At Ariza Forest View, coming home feels like you're on vacation.



Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Bunkers Cove
1 Unit Available
205 N. MacArthur Avenue
205 North Mac Arthur Avenue, Panama City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1964 sqft
For rent - 4 BR, 2 BA Cove Home! Remodeled! - For rent! Beautifully updated 4 bedroom, 2 bath Cove home. Centrally located to TAFB, local restaurants, and shopping.



Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
30 Fedora DR.
30 Fedora Drive, Bay County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2942 sqft
30 Fedora DR.



Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Venetian VIllas
1 Unit Available
1210 Tuscany Rd
1210 Tuscany Road, Panama City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2134 sqft
1210 Tuscany Rd - Large remodeled home w/ 4 bedrooms & 3 full bathrooms. Stainless appliances, granite counters, dining room, large family room w/ wood burning fireplace, hardwood floors, bonus room. 2-car garage, shed, sprinklers on well. No pets.



Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1201 Baldwin Rowe Circle
1201 Baldwin Rowe, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1702 sqft
1201 Baldwin Rowe Circle - This 3 bedroom 2 and a half bath townhome is located in the Baldwin Rowe community. It features wood floors in the living room and tile in the kitchen and dining area.



Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Bay VIew
1 Unit Available
3806 W 17th St. #A
3806 West 17th Street, Panama City, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1100 sqft
- 3/2 White Aluminum siding Refrigerator, stove. W/D hookup, exterior storage closet Hardwood, vinyl and tile flooring. Owner supplied yard work.



Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3001 W 10th Street
3001 West 10th Street, Panama City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1349 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy beautiful sunsets from private balcony.First class condo with hardwood floors, granite counter tops and much more. UnFurnished. Outdoor fireplace and garage parking. Walk to area restaurants and shops.



Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
502 Baldwin Rowe Circle
502 Baldwin Rowe, Lynn Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1562 sqft
Baldwin Rowe Townhome - The interior offers a large open living area downstairs, hardwood floors, 9 ft. ceilings, granite tile counters, crown molding & a large screened porch. Upstairs has a split bedroom plan each with their own ensuite.



Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1001 Baldwin Rowe Circle 1001
1001 Baldwin Rowe, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1702 sqft
1001 Baldwin Rowe Cir - Baldwin Rowe townhome in a beautifully landscaped gated community. Two story with the master on the main living level. Views to the lake. It has two separate heat pumps, one upstairs and one downstairs.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Panama City Beach, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Panama City Beach renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

