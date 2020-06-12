/
3 bedroom apartments
64 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Panama City Beach, FL
The Pines
16 Units Available
Edgewater Crossings
204 Potters Bluff Drive, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1322 sqft
New construction community with lots of storage, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. On-site pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and business center. Dogs and cats welcomed. Garage and trash valet provided. Near shopping and restaurants.
12 Units Available
Cabana West
302 Cabana Blvd, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,474
1408 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite counters and walk-in closets. Enjoy the on-site media room, conference center and courtyard. Relax on the sands of nearby Bahama Beach. Have easy access to Panama City Beach Parkway.
15 Units Available
The Retreat at PCB
90 Sandal Ln, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1260 sqft
Minutes from Highway 95. A modern community featuring lots of storage, a patio or balcony in each unit, and 24-hour maintenance. On-site pool, gym, dog park and garage area. Walk-in closets and internet access available.
18 Units Available
10X Living at Panama City Beach
7150 Highway 98, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,652
1150 sqft
The alluring charm of Florida living can be yours at 10X Living at Panama City Beach.
15 Units Available
The Place at Grand Lagoon
7120 Patronis Dr, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1200 sqft
Apartment complex offers an array of one, two and three bedrooms. Features include renovated kitchens, private entrances, carpeting, hardwood floors, high ceilings, brushed nickel fixtures, on-site maintenance, accent walls and more.
9 Units Available
10X Living at Breakfast Point
9700 Panama City Beach Pkwy, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1260 sqft
A comfortable and laid-back place to call home, this development offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Amenities include washers and dryers, open layouts, walk-in closets, garden-style soaking tubs and more.
Palmetto Trace
1 Unit Available
124 Covington
124 Covington Street, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1562 sqft
124 Covington Available 07/03/20 3BR/2BA Home for Rent in Palmetto Trace! - For rent. 3 Bedroom, 2 bath home in the desirable Palmetto Trace community.
The Glades
1 Unit Available
270 S. Glades Trail
270 Glades Trail, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1668 sqft
270 S.
Bid-a-wee Beach
1 Unit Available
14109 Millcole Ave
14109 Millcole Avenue, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2000 sqft
14109 Millcole Ave Available 07/01/20 Beautiful, fully furnished,1 block to Bid a Wee Dedicated Beach - Available July 1st Beautiful, fully furnished, three bedroom two bath home and only 1 block to Bid a Wee Dedicated Beach with private access.
Palmetto Trace
1 Unit Available
223 Windsor Way
223 Windsor Way, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2436 sqft
223 Windsor Way Panama City Beach, FL 32413 - Large and spacious home ready for you to move into! 4 bedroom, 3 bath (Check out the tub in the mast bathroom!) home with attached garage. No Cats Allowed (RLNE5788315)
Palmetto Trace
1 Unit Available
200 Biltmore Place
200 Biltmore Place, Panama City Beach, FL
Palmetto Trace 4 BR/2 BA! Next to Pier Park! Includes Lawn Service - For rent. Beautifully appointed 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in Palmetto Trace at Pier Park.
1 Unit Available
520 N Richard Jackson Blvd Unit 3313
520 Richard Jackson Boulevard, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1448 sqft
This furnished 3 bedroom 3 bathroom condo is tucked away in Edgewater Beach & Golf Resort, Panama City Beach, Florida. All utilities included except electric.
Gulf Highlands
1 Unit Available
256 Escanaba Road
256 Escanaba Avenue, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1332 sqft
This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths. Living room features a wood burning fireplace, laundry room equipped with a washer/dryer connection. Deck in the backyard and a 1 Car garage.
Gulf Highlands
1 Unit Available
146 HEATHER Drive
146 Heather Drive, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1355 sqft
West end of PCB, quiet neighborhood. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1355 SF home with attached garage and detached storage building. Tile floors throughout and freshly painted.
Waterfall
1 Unit Available
104 Enchantment Falls Lane
104 Enchantment Falls Lane, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2093 sqft
This lovely 3BR/2.5BA townhome is located in the new home community of Waterfall in Panama City Beach.
1 Unit Available
17878 Front Beach Rd #A4
17878 Front Beach Rd, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1908 sqft
For Rent! Furnished 3 Story Town Home Steps to the Beach! - For rent! Fully furnished 3 story town home just steps to the emerald green waters! This unit features a unique lock out studio on the first level and separate private entrance to the 2nd
1 Unit Available
9005 Banyan Beach Dr
9005 Banyan Beach Drive, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1400 sqft
Beautiful town home,. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath close to Beach and Navel Base - Beautiful town home, only a year old,located close to beaches! Kitchen has white cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless appliances.
Pines
1 Unit Available
2415 Astrid Lane
2415 Astrid Ln, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1365 sqft
- Gated Community ! Spacious 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome located near the worlds most beautiful beaches . 1 car garage with deck and fenced back yard. All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important.
1 Unit Available
2106 Avensong Ln. O302
2106 Avensong Lane, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
- (RLNE5787958)
Palm Cove
1 Unit Available
101 Seagrass Way
101 Seagrass Way, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1197 sqft
101 Seagrass Way Available 08/15/20 For rent! 3 BR|2 BA FURNISHED Home in Palm Cove! - For rent! Immaculate 3 bedroom, 2 bath fully furnished home in Palm Cove! Centrally located in the heart of Panama City Beach, Palm Cove amenities include a gated
1 Unit Available
9018 Banyan Beach Dr.
9018 Banyan Beach Drive, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1400 sqft
-- - 3/2.5 townhouse just off N Lagoon Dr in Panama City Beach. Furnishings are negotiable. All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important.
Palm Cove
1 Unit Available
130 Seagrass Way
130 Seagrass Way, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1432 sqft
Open and spacious 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath duplex - This spacious 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath duplex features tile and plank flooring throughout. Check out the photos on this one! Expected to rent quickly! (RLNE5595260)
Emerald Coast Club
1 Unit Available
219 Coquina Shell Way
219 Coquina Shell Way, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1308 sqft
Available 7-13-203BD/2BA Home w/1 car Garage in the Palm Cove neighborhood. Gated off of Hutchinson Blvd in Panama City Beach Rent includes: Trash, 2 pools, playground, lawn care and a security guard at night.
Palm Cove
1 Unit Available
188 White Cap Way
188 White Cap Way, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1432 sqft
2 story duplex in gated community with cathedral ceilings, crown molding, ceramic tile in kitchen and baths. Breakfast bar, large utility room and screened porch. Master bedroom on 1st floor, other 2 bedrooms upstairs. Community pool.
