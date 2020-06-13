Apartment List
/
FL
/
panama city beach
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:56 AM

59 Apartments for rent in Panama City Beach, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come w... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:23am
13 Units Available
Cabana West
302 Cabana Blvd, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,054
959 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,454
1408 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite counters and walk-in closets. Enjoy the on-site media room, conference center and courtyard. Relax on the sands of nearby Bahama Beach. Have easy access to Panama City Beach Parkway.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
$
31 Units Available
Parkside at the Beach
17225 Panama City Beach Pkwy, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,271
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community of luxury apartments is ready to provide you with the sunny Florida lifestyle that you deserve. We have a full selection of one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes, with a variety of different floor plans for you to choose from.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
10X Living at Panama City Beach
7150 Highway 98, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,190
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,652
1150 sqft
The alluring charm of Florida living can be yours at 10X Living at Panama City Beach.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
The Retreat at PCB
90 Sandal Ln, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,043
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1260 sqft
Minutes from Highway 95. A modern community featuring lots of storage, a patio or balcony in each unit, and 24-hour maintenance. On-site pool, gym, dog park and garage area. Walk-in closets and internet access available.
Verified

1 of 104

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
6 Units Available
79 West Apartments
100 Cabana Cay Cir #110, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$999
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Tropical community features a pool, sauna and BBQ zone and has one- and two- bedroom apartments available. Furnished homes contain laundry, great kitchens and more. The Gulf of Mexico and its beaches are a stone's throw away.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
10X Living at Breakfast Point
9700 Panama City Beach Pkwy, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,104
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1260 sqft
A comfortable and laid-back place to call home, this development offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Amenities include washers and dryers, open layouts, walk-in closets, garden-style soaking tubs and more.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
520 N Richard Jackson Blvd Unit 3313
520 Richard Jackson Boulevard, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1448 sqft
This furnished 3 bedroom 3 bathroom condo is tucked away in Edgewater Beach & Golf Resort, Panama City Beach, Florida. All utilities included except electric.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Open Sands
1 Unit Available
184 Oleander Circle
184 Oleander Circle, Panama City Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1180 sqft
*1/2 off deposit for active military*This home offers 2 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, living room with a brick fireplace, eat in kitchen, large pantry, equipped with a washer/dryer connection.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
17620 Front Beach Road
17620 Front Beach Road, Panama City Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1110 sqft
Portside Resort Townhomes located near Pier Park with beach access across the street, pool & tennis court on the grounds, washer & dryer hookups, and balcony off of large master bedroom.*No Pets*

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Gulf Highlands
1 Unit Available
256 Escanaba Road
256 Escanaba Avenue, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1332 sqft
This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths. Living room features a wood burning fireplace, laundry room equipped with a washer/dryer connection. Deck in the backyard and a 1 Car garage.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Palmetto Trace
1 Unit Available
124 Covington
124 Covington Street, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1562 sqft
124 Covington Available 07/03/20 3BR/2BA Home for Rent in Palmetto Trace! - For rent. 3 Bedroom, 2 bath home in the desirable Palmetto Trace community.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
104 Tonya Lane
104 Tonya Lane, Panama City Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
104 Tonya Lane Available 07/02/20 2BR/2BA Fully Furnished Townhome for Rent in Gated Gulf Highlands Beach Resort! - Fully furnished! Beautiful 2bed/2bath, 1200 sqft Townhome in Gulf Highlands Beach Resort.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Glades
1 Unit Available
270 S. Glades Trail
270 Glades Trail, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1668 sqft
270 S.

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bid-a-wee Beach
1 Unit Available
14109 Millcole Ave
14109 Millcole Avenue, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2000 sqft
14109 Millcole Ave Available 07/01/20 Beautiful, fully furnished,1 block to Bid a Wee Dedicated Beach - Available July 1st Beautiful, fully furnished, three bedroom two bath home and only 1 block to Bid a Wee Dedicated Beach with private access.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
El Centro Beach
1 Unit Available
301 Lullwater Drive #285
301 Lullwater Drive, Panama City Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
476 sqft
- Efficiency apartment located close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Includes community pool. *Water, sewage, garbage, and lawn service included* *No Pets* No Pets Allowed (RLNE5703078)

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bahama Beach
1 Unit Available
521 Camelia St
521 Camelia Street, Panama City Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1350 sqft
521 Camelia St Panama City Beach, FL 32407 - 2 Bedroom 2 Bath House with Screened Patio, Washer and Dryer, spacious living room, fenced in back yard, one care garage. Lovely house ready for you to call home! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5699762)

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
17620 Front Beach Road Y-1
17620 Front Beach Rd, Panama City Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
17620 Front Beach Road Y-1 Available 06/19/20 - Portside Resort Townhomes located near Pier Park with beach access across the street, pool & tennis court on the grounds, washer & dryer hookups, and balcony off of large master bedroom.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Palmetto Trace
1 Unit Available
200 Biltmore Place
200 Biltmore Place, Panama City Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2250 sqft
Palmetto Trace 4 BR/2 BA! Next to Pier Park! Includes Lawn Service - For rent. Beautifully appointed 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in Palmetto Trace at Pier Park.

1 of 29

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
17878 Front Beach Rd #A4
17878 Front Beach Rd, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1908 sqft
For Rent! Furnished 3 Story Town Home Steps to the Beach! - For rent! Fully furnished 3 story town home just steps to the emerald green waters! This unit features a unique lock out studio on the first level and separate private entrance to the 2nd
Results within 1 mile of Panama City Beach

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Gulf VIsta
1 Unit Available
21222 S Lakeview Dr
21222 South Lakeview Drive, Laguna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1188 sqft
Cute 2br/2.5ba townhouse on a lake just about 500 feet from the Gulf. Fully furnished with covered parking. Fully furnished

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Gulf VIsta
1 Unit Available
103 Downing Street
103 Downing Street, Laguna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1040 sqft
Great rental on west end of Panama City Beach. Unit has been renovated, stack washer/dryer. Credit Check, First, last, Security Deposit.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Emerald Coast Club
1 Unit Available
219 Coquina Shell Way
219 Coquina Shell Way, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1308 sqft
Available 7-13-203BD/2BA Home w/1 car Garage in the Palm Cove neighborhood. Gated off of Hutchinson Blvd in Panama City Beach Rent includes: Trash, 2 pools, playground, lawn care and a security guard at night.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Palm Cove
1 Unit Available
188 White Cap Way
188 White Cap Way, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1432 sqft
2 story duplex in gated community with cathedral ceilings, crown molding, ceramic tile in kitchen and baths. Breakfast bar, large utility room and screened porch. Master bedroom on 1st floor, other 2 bedrooms upstairs. Community pool.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pines
1 Unit Available
2415 Astrid Lane
2415 Astrid Ln, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1365 sqft
- Gated Community ! Spacious 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome located near the worlds most beautiful beaches . 1 car garage with deck and fenced back yard. All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Panama City Beach, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Panama City Beach renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Panama City Beach 1 BedroomsPanama City Beach 2 BedroomsPanama City Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPanama City Beach 3 BedroomsPanama City Beach Apartments with Balcony
Panama City Beach Apartments with GaragePanama City Beach Apartments with GymPanama City Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPanama City Beach Apartments with ParkingPanama City Beach Apartments with Pool
Panama City Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerPanama City Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsPanama City Beach Furnished ApartmentsPanama City Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Panama City, FLDestin, FLFort Walton Beach, FLCallaway, FLUpper Grand Lagoon, FLMiramar Beach, FL
Laguna Beach, FLParker, FLValparaiso, FLMarianna, FLWright, FLSpringfield, FL
Lower Grand Lagoon, FLNiceville, FLMary Esther, FLCedar Grove, FLCrestview, FLLynn Haven, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Gulf Coast State College