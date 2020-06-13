/
freeport
44 Apartments for rent in Freeport, FL📍
21 Units Available
The Sanctuary at 331
24555 Highway 331, Freeport, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,365
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
895 sqft
Choctawhatchee Bay and Padgett Park are easily accessible to residents of this community. Includes a kayak launching point, cyber cafe and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature fireplaces, private patios and in-unit laundry.
156 Units Available
Latitude at Hammock Bay
205 Hammock Trl E, Freeport, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1307 sqft
Introducing Latitude at Hammock Bay: an upscale collection of residences situated within the master-planned community of Hammock Bay in charming Freeport, Florida.
1 Unit Available
15 Oakfield Dr
15 Oakfield Dr, Freeport, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
15 Oakfield Dr Available 07/01/20 Brand New Custom 3 bedroom 2 bath Craftsman - New Construction in Oakfield Estates is a small 16 home subdivision located in close proximity to Freeport Schools and the center of Freeport.
1 Unit Available
327 Fanny Ann Way
327 Fanny Ann Way, Freeport, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1489 sqft
Brand New in Schooner Landing at Hammock Bay - New Construction Located in the Schooner Landing neighborhood, this home is walking distance to the Hammock Bay amenities center.
1 Unit Available
15284 331 Business unit 1002-B
15284 331 Business, Freeport, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
15284 331 Business unit 1002-B Available 06/15/20 Palms of Freeport Townhouse - This beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath two story townhouse located in the Palms of Freeport available January 1. Close proximity to schools.
1 Unit Available
55 Ettie Lee Lane
55 Ettie Lee Lane, Freeport, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1707 sqft
55 Ettie Lee Lane Available 07/18/20 Walking Distance to the Pool in Hammock Bay! - ''The Alaqua'', built by Hammock Bay building company boasts fine finishes few homes in Hammock Bay offer.
1 Unit Available
279 N Sand Palm Rd
279 N Sand Palm Rd, Freeport, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1336 sqft
279 N Sand Palm Rd - Sand Palm Rd N 279 Available 07/15/20 279 N Sand Palm Rd - "Country Living" opportunity provides a tranquil, relaxed lifestyle with the luxury of the beautiful white sandy beaches just up the road.
1 Unit Available
498 Symphony Way - Gildnes
498 Symphony Way, Freeport, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2088 sqft
498 Symphony Way - Gildnes Available 06/15/20 Hammock Bay Symphony Three Bedroom two Bath! - A ton of space for a reasonable price in Hammock Bay! DR Hortons Glenhurst floor plan offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms split bedroom, plus an office.
1 Unit Available
200 N Sand Palm Road
200 N Sand Palm Rd, Freeport, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1396 sqft
Quality & Affordable in South Walton only minutes to the white sand beaches of the Emerald Coast! BRAND NEW TOWNHOUSES in Freeport, Florida built by a luxury builder in South Walton. This Horizon Floor plan is 3BR / 2.5 BA with 1396 sq.ft.
1 Unit Available
136 Palm Shadow Way
136 Palm Shadow Way, Freeport, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1336 sqft
Great Price~Almost brand new 2 story 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Townhome located in the community of The Verandas at Freeport.
1 Unit Available
27 N Sand Palm Rd
27 North Sand Palm Drive, Freeport, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1529 sqft
Freshly updated 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse 1 Car Garage available 3/1 - Classic sophistication and design merge in this newly updated Garage unit at the Verandas at Freeport.
Results within 5 miles of Freeport
1 Unit Available
20383 US HIGHWAY 331 S
20383 US Route 331, Walton County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
5 Beds 2 Baths - House $2,800 20383 US-331, Freeport, FL 32439-4913, United States Beautiful split level home on 2 acres for immediate rental, located directly on Highway 331 less than half a mile over the bridge.
1 Unit Available
3710 Highway 20 East
3710 State Highway 20 E, Walton County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
408 sqft
3D virtual tour! Enjoy privacy in your 1 bedroom Freeport cottage retreat with fenced yard, just a 15 min drive to the beaches of South Walton! - Take the 3D virtual tour here: https://www.insidemaps.
1 Unit Available
1674 J D Miller Road
1674 J D Miller Road, Walton County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1674 J D Miller Road in Walton County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
57 Ariana Lane
57 Ariana Ln, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1945 sqft
4BR/3BA residence just a block from Choctawhatchee Bay. This home is in a tranquil nature setting within a very desirable area of Santa Rosa Beach great for walks and bicycle rides.
1 Unit Available
270 Mallot Beach Dr
270 Mallott Beach Drive, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1545 sqft
Great house in Freeport, quiet family friendly neighborhood conveniently located just off Hwy 331. Only a short drive to Destin beaches, Panama City Beach and the Ft Walton Airport. This well cared for 3 Bedroom 2 full bath has over 1550 Sq. Ft.
1 Unit Available
529 Tropical Way
529 Tropical Way, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1463 sqft
Available Now 3Bedroom 2 Bath in South Freeport - Freshly updated three bedroom, two bath available for lease. Close to the most beautiful Beaches with out the beach rental price.
1 Unit Available
29 Tranquility Court
29 Tranquility Ct, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1860 sqft
29 Tranquility - Welcome to Tranquility By the Bay. The names says it all. There are only 15 homes and a community pool in the neighborhood. Located in a quiet area across the street from the bay.
Results within 10 miles of Freeport
16 Units Available
Terra Mar
93 Dune Lakes Cir, Miramar Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,269
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,004
1332 sqft
Fine apartments with granite counters and hardwood floors. Community includes a health club, resort-style swimming pool and media room. Minutes from Dune Allen Beach and the Gulf of Mexico.
222 Units Available
Ariza Forest View
30 Mc Davis Loop, Walton County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,049
1271 sqft
We're Open! Private Tours By Appointment Only. Contact Us Today- We Can't Wait To Meet You! Live carefree every day. At Ariza Forest View, coming home feels like you're on vacation.
10 Units Available
The Southern at Santa Rosa Beach
1285 J D Miller Rd, Walton County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1071 sqft
Brand New Apartments Coming Summer 2020. Welcome to The Southern Apartments. Every day is a modern getaway at The Southern, a brand new apartment community in Santa Rosa Beach, FL.
1 Unit Available
20 Tranquility Lane
20 Tranquility Ln, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1830 sqft
20 Tranquility Lane Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Bay Community Home Available May 1! - Tranquility by the Bay! The home features fabulous full length balconies off living room and Master Suite to view the bay sunsets and feel the tranquil Bay breeze.
1 Unit Available
154 Edgewood Terrace
154 Edgewood Terrace, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
Option to rent UNFURNISHED! 3D Virtual Tour! Beautifully updated & fully furnished 3 bedroom south of 98 and under 2 miles to the beach available NOW long term! - Please take the 3D Virtual Tour here: https://www.insidemaps.
1 Unit Available
72 E. Kathy Lane
72 East Kathy Lane, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1613 sqft
72 E. Kathy Lane Available 06/24/20 Beautifully updated Lake Sharon home - Beautifully updated Lake Sharon home has all the bells & whistles anyone could want. This home features a grand open floor plan with 3 spacious bedrooms & 2 baths.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Freeport rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,700.
Some of the colleges located in the Freeport area include Gulf Coast State College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Freeport from include Panama City, Panama City Beach, Destin, Navarre, and Fort Walton Beach.