Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:37 AM

14 Apartments for rent in Panama City Beach, FL with gym

Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
The Retreat at PCB
90 Sandal Ln, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,043
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1260 sqft
Minutes from Highway 95. A modern community featuring lots of storage, a patio or balcony in each unit, and 24-hour maintenance. On-site pool, gym, dog park and garage area. Walk-in closets and internet access available.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
10X Living at Breakfast Point
9700 Panama City Beach Pkwy, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,340
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1260 sqft
A comfortable and laid-back place to call home, this development offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Amenities include washers and dryers, open layouts, walk-in closets, garden-style soaking tubs and more.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
The Pines
16 Units Available
Edgewater Crossings
204 Potters Bluff Drive, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1322 sqft
New construction community with lots of storage, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. On-site pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and business center. Dogs and cats welcomed. Garage and trash valet provided. Near shopping and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
10X Living at Panama City Beach
7150 Highway 98, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,190
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,652
1150 sqft
The alluring charm of Florida living can be yours at 10X Living at Panama City Beach.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
18 Units Available
The Place at Grand Lagoon
7120 Patronis Dr, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1200 sqft
Apartment complex offers an array of one, two and three bedrooms. Features include renovated kitchens, private entrances, carpeting, hardwood floors, high ceilings, brushed nickel fixtures, on-site maintenance, accent walls and more.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
30 Units Available
Parkside at the Beach
17225 Panama City Beach Pkwy, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,291
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community of luxury apartments is ready to provide you with the sunny Florida lifestyle that you deserve. We have a full selection of one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes, with a variety of different floor plans for you to choose from.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
520 N Richard Jackson Blvd Unit 3313
520 Richard Jackson Boulevard, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1448 sqft
This furnished 3 bedroom 3 bathroom condo is tucked away in Edgewater Beach & Golf Resort, Panama City Beach, Florida. All utilities included except electric.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
1109 Lighthouse Road
1109 Lighthouse Road, Panama City Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
935 sqft
Nice 2 Bed / 2 Bath condo in Nautilus Cove community. Located on the 2nd floor and all tile throughout. Located less than 2 miles east of Pier Park and 1 mile to Beach Gated Community one-level. Granite Countertops, Fitness Center and pool on site.

1 of 1

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
16911 Front Beach Rd
16911 Front Beach Road, Panama City Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1132 sqft
Panama City - Property Id: 263611 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263611 Property Id 263611 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5781927)

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
13700 Panama City Beach Pkwy
13700 Panama City Beach Parkway, Panama City Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
964 sqft
Beautiful first floor condo with gated entrance, gym, pool and playground. Great beach location behind Carrabas. 2 bed/2 bath with granite counters and stainless appliances in kitchen. Garbage, water and sewer are included in rent.
Results within 5 miles of Panama City Beach
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 07:12am
17 Units Available
Lofts at Seacrest Beach
65 Red Bud Lane, Laguna Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,645
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1456 sqft
One- to three-bedroom, open-plan residences overlooking Rosemary Beach. Resort-like pool, fire pits, outdoor kitchens. In-unit fireplaces, laundry, granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Just off Highway 98.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
741 Breakers St
741 Breakers Street, Walton County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2317 sqft
This is a 4BR/3BA home located in Watersound Origins, with a 2 car garage and a screened in porch. THis home is partially furnished owner would remove if not needed.
Results within 10 miles of Panama City Beach
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Spring Valley Club
2121 Harrison Ave, Panama City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,092
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1200 sqft
Luxurious community features pool, hot tub and sundeck. Homes include washer and dryer connections, patio or balcony, and large closets. Great location close to Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 07:00am
$
219 Units Available
Ariza Forest View
30 Mc Davis Loop, Walton County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,049
1271 sqft
We're Open! Private Tours By Appointment Only. Contact Us Today- We Can't Wait To Meet You! Live carefree every day. At Ariza Forest View, coming home feels like you're on vacation.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Panama City Beach, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Panama City Beach renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

