miramar beach
87 Apartments for rent in Miramar Beach, FL📍
16 Units Available
Terra Mar
93 Dune Lakes Cir, Miramar Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,269
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,004
1332 sqft
Fine apartments with granite counters and hardwood floors. Community includes a health club, resort-style swimming pool and media room. Minutes from Dune Allen Beach and the Gulf of Mexico.
1 Unit Available
115 Secret Harbor Drive
115 Secret Harbor Drive, Miramar Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2000 sqft
115 Secret Harbor Drive Available 06/22/20 Spacious Home In Miramar Beach with Deeded Beach Access - The beach is calling! This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home offers a 2 car garage and plenty of flexible living space.
1 Unit Available
329 L'Atrium Circle
329 L'atrium Drive, Miramar Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1950 sqft
Property is listed for sale and seller will also finance for three years :-) see MLS number 828661
1 Unit Available
85 Bayou Landing Road
85 Bayou Landing Rd, Miramar Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1548 sqft
You will adore this charming, 3BR/2BA Santa Rosa Beach rental home. Built in 2003, this picturesque brick home is located in the quiet Bayou Landings subdivision near Sacred Heart Hospital and Grand Boulevard.
1 Unit Available
308 N Holiday Road
308 North Holiday Road, Miramar Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1622 sqft
Almost new tenant backed out and ready for you to call this home. Great home that is only 7 years young. Granite in all the bathrooms, hardwood floors throughout, seamless glass shower finished off with amazing tile features.
1 Unit Available
72 Vantage Point
72 Vantage Pt, Miramar Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1900 sqft
Beautiful 3 story townhome. Come see what all a Resort Community has to offer.
1 Unit Available
745-B Bayshore Drive
745 Bayshore Dr, Miramar Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,750
475 sqft
If you are looking for a private residence located in a residential neighborhood and not an apartment complex, this is the place. This is a garage apartment separate and detached from the main house.
1 Unit Available
236 Carson Oaks Lane
236 Carson Oaks Ln, Miramar Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2276 sqft
This Florida Cottage is in the gorgeous neighborhood of Carson Oaks, off Mack Bayou Rd. The first floor offers a beautiful kitchen with GE Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and designer wood cabinetry.
1 Unit Available
756 Forest Shore Drive
756 Forest Shore Drive, Miramar Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1497 sqft
AVAILABLE: 6/15. MIS: $300 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT IF YOU OCCUPY BY 6/29! FLEXIBLE S/D = TO 1 MONTH'S RENT CAN BE BROKEN UP IN 2 MONTHLY INSTALLMENTS IF QUALIFIED.
1 Unit Available
75 Alex Court
75 Alex Court, Miramar Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1468 sqft
Beautiful Well Maintained Home With 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths & 2 Car Garage Near The End Of The Cul-De-Sac. Features Include: Open Floor Plan, Wood & Tile Floors Through Out, Living Room With Vaulted Ceilings & A Great Dining Space.
1 Unit Available
129 Long Lake Drive
129 Long Lake Drive, Miramar Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1603 sqft
Wonderful 3 bedroom home on the lake! All ceramic tile in living areas, great open floor plan. This home is in the heart of Destin/Miramar Beach close to shopping, beach and restaurants.
1 Unit Available
62 Secret Harbor Drive
62 Secret Harbor Drive, Miramar Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1653 sqft
4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1653 sqft home, with private backyard POOL in a Gated Community. Short distance to Community's Private Beach. Open Floor Plan has Tile floors throughout & Vaulted Ceilings in Living/Dining Areas & Kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Miramar Beach
$
10 Units Available
Legacy on the Bay
251 Vinings Way Blvd, Destin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,287
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,387
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our leasing office has gone virtual. As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has evolved, we have made changes to our business practices based on the latest public health recommendations. Our management office will remain open to serve our residents.
1 Unit Available
314 Wimico Circle
314 Wimico Circle, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1799 sqft
Beautifully Renovated Home in the Gated Community of Emerald Lakes - 1ST MONTH FREE! This stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features a 2 car garage and beautiful renovations nestled in the gated community of Emerald Lakes.
1 Unit Available
56 Loblolly Bay Drive
56 Loblolly Bay Drive, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1920 sqft
56 Loblolly Bay Drive Available 07/01/20 Spacious Home in Driftwood Estates - This gorgeous home features a split-bedroom, open floorpan with lots of flexible space.
1 Unit Available
4678 Windstarr Dr
4678 Windstarr Drive, Destin, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2000 sqft
1 Unit Available
13 Initial Lane
13 Initial Lane, Walton County, FL
Studio
$2,000
1638 sqft
Nice 3BR/2BA/2CG home on big lot. Recent updates include paint and luxury vinyl plank flooring. No Carpet. Big washer and dryer room with wash basin and room to iron! Bring your own washer and dryer. Fenced back yard for extra privacy.
1 Unit Available
4700 AMHURST CIR
4700 Amhurst Circle, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1797 sqft
This adorable home located in Calusa Bay has 3 bedrooms, each with it's own en-suite full bathroom and walk-in closet, plus an extra half bath downstairs on the main level.
1 Unit Available
227 Inverrary Drive
227 Inverrary Drive, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1840 sqft
**This home is only available for 6 months**Unfurnished, Mediterranean - style home for rent! Located in the beautiful Calusa Bay subdivision, this home features an open living / dining area with travertine tile flooring and crown molding throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Miramar Beach
21 Units Available
The Preserve at Henderson Beach
4131 Commons Dr W, Destin, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,345
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,706
1111 sqft
Resort-style living in the heart of the city. Outstanding amenities including hardwood floors, modern stainless steel appliances and large floor plans. On-site pool, internet cafe, coffee bar and 24-hour fitness center. Pet friendly.
20 Units Available
Sea Glass
4320 Commons Dr, Destin, FL
Studio
$1,212
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,540
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1080 sqft
Our leasing office has gone virtual. As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has evolved, we have made changes to our business practices based on the latest public health recommendations. Our management office will remain open to serve our residents.
28 Units Available
Venue Emerald Coast
4211 Commons Dr W, Destin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,149
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1568 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartments in Destin boast spacious floor plans, a saltwater pool and an outdoor kitchen. Within walking distance of a range of shopping and dining options.
1 Unit Available
The Palms of Destin
4203 Indian Bayou Trail, Destin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1175 sqft
READ DESCRIPTION before inquire ****UNIT WILL BE AVAILABLE August 2020 to February 2021. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath It is offered Furnished. This condo has 1 king bed and 1 junior suite. The unit comes with many of the amenities offered at The Palms.
1 Unit Available
4010 Dancing Cloud Court Unit 405
4010 Dancing Cloud Court, Okaloosa County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1090 sqft
4010 Dancing Cloud Court Unit 405 Available 06/18/20 Spacious 2B/2B Unfurnished Condo near Beach in the Heart of Destin! - Third floor unit with all tile flooring. Private patio with large outside storage closet.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Miramar Beach rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,840.
Some of the colleges located in the Miramar Beach area include Gulf Coast State College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Miramar Beach from include Panama City, Panama City Beach, Destin, Navarre, and Fort Walton Beach.