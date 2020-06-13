Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:46 PM

52 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Panama City Beach, FL

Finding an apartment in Panama City Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for b... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
The Pines
16 Units Available
Edgewater Crossings
204 Potters Bluff Drive, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1322 sqft
New construction community with lots of storage, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. On-site pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and business center. Dogs and cats welcomed. Garage and trash valet provided. Near shopping and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
17 Units Available
10X Living at Panama City Beach
7150 Highway 98, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,190
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,652
1150 sqft
The alluring charm of Florida living can be yours at 10X Living at Panama City Beach.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
10X Living at Breakfast Point
9700 Panama City Beach Pkwy, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,104
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1260 sqft
A comfortable and laid-back place to call home, this development offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Amenities include washers and dryers, open layouts, walk-in closets, garden-style soaking tubs and more.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
18 Units Available
The Place at Grand Lagoon
7120 Patronis Dr, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1200 sqft
Apartment complex offers an array of one, two and three bedrooms. Features include renovated kitchens, private entrances, carpeting, hardwood floors, high ceilings, brushed nickel fixtures, on-site maintenance, accent walls and more.
Verified

1 of 104

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
6 Units Available
79 West Apartments
100 Cabana Cay Cir #110, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Tropical community features a pool, sauna and BBQ zone and has one- and two- bedroom apartments available. Furnished homes contain laundry, great kitchens and more. The Gulf of Mexico and its beaches are a stone's throw away.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:34pm
13 Units Available
Cabana West
302 Cabana Blvd, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,054
959 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,454
1408 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite counters and walk-in closets. Enjoy the on-site media room, conference center and courtyard. Relax on the sands of nearby Bahama Beach. Have easy access to Panama City Beach Parkway.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
31 Units Available
Parkside at the Beach
17225 Panama City Beach Pkwy, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,271
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community of luxury apartments is ready to provide you with the sunny Florida lifestyle that you deserve. We have a full selection of one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes, with a variety of different floor plans for you to choose from.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
The Retreat at PCB
90 Sandal Ln, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,043
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1260 sqft
Minutes from Highway 95. A modern community featuring lots of storage, a patio or balcony in each unit, and 24-hour maintenance. On-site pool, gym, dog park and garage area. Walk-in closets and internet access available.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bahama Beach
1 Unit Available
505 Evergreen St
505 Evergreen Street, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1132 sqft
505 Evergreen St Available 06/19/20 505 Evergreen St - Updated 3bd 2ba house w/ large family room, kitchen w/ b'fast bar, dining area; washer/dryer hook-up. Fenced backyard, 1-car garage. Patio. Small pet allowed with pet fee, restrictions apply.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Palmetto Trace
1 Unit Available
223 Windsor Way
223 Windsor Way, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2436 sqft
223 Windsor Way Panama City Beach, FL 32413 - Large and spacious home ready for you to move into! 4 bedroom, 3 bath (Check out the tub in the mast bathroom!) home with attached garage. No Cats Allowed (RLNE5788315)

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Waterfall
1 Unit Available
104 Enchantment Falls Lane
104 Enchantment Falls Lane, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2093 sqft
This lovely 3BR/2.5BA townhome is located in the new home community of Waterfall in Panama City Beach.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1109 Lighthouse Road
1109 Lighthouse Road, Panama City Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
935 sqft
Nice 2 Bed / 2 Bath condo in Nautilus Cove community. Located on the 2nd floor and all tile throughout. Located less than 2 miles east of Pier Park and 1 mile to Beach Gated Community one-level. Granite Countertops, Fitness Center and pool on site.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Open Sands
1 Unit Available
184 Oleander Circle
184 Oleander Circle, Panama City Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1180 sqft
*1/2 off deposit for active military*This home offers 2 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, living room with a brick fireplace, eat in kitchen, large pantry, equipped with a washer/dryer connection.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Palmetto Trace
1 Unit Available
207 Park Place
207 Park Place, Panama City Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1185 sqft
This townhome offers 2 Bedrooms and 2 Baths located in Palmetto Trace with access to the community pool. Kitchen equipped with a breakfast bar. Master bath has a double sink vanity, includes a washer and dryer.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Gulf Highlands
1 Unit Available
256 Escanaba Road
256 Escanaba Avenue, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1332 sqft
This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths. Living room features a wood burning fireplace, laundry room equipped with a washer/dryer connection. Deck in the backyard and a 1 Car garage.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Open Sands
1 Unit Available
644 West Caladium Circle - 209
644 West Caladium Circle, Panama City Beach, FL
Studio
$750
225 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Caladium Apartments are located right across the street from the beach, restaurants, a convenience store, and one mile to Pier Park! The rent includes electricity, water, sewer, trash pick up and pest control.

1 of 29

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
17878 Front Beach Rd #A4
17878 Front Beach Rd, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1908 sqft
For Rent! Furnished 3 Story Town Home Steps to the Beach! - For rent! Fully furnished 3 story town home just steps to the emerald green waters! This unit features a unique lock out studio on the first level and separate private entrance to the 2nd
Results within 1 mile of Panama City Beach

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2205 Walosi Way M203
2205 Walosi Way, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2 bedroom, 2 bath with Balcony, Detached Garage - Available Mid-March - Renting Now! - 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit with balcony and detached one- car garage. Rent includes water/trash sewer, basic cable and wifi.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9005 Banyan Beach Dr
9005 Banyan Beach Drive, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1400 sqft
Beautiful town home,. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath close to Beach and Navel Base - Beautiful town home, only a year old,located close to beaches! Kitchen has white cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless appliances.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pines
1 Unit Available
2415 Astrid Lane
2415 Astrid Ln, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1365 sqft
- Gated Community ! Spacious 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome located near the worlds most beautiful beaches . 1 car garage with deck and fenced back yard. All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Gulf VIsta
1 Unit Available
21222 S Lakeview Dr
21222 South Lakeview Drive, Laguna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1188 sqft
Cute 2br/2.5ba townhouse on a lake just about 500 feet from the Gulf. Fully furnished with covered parking. Fully furnished

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Palm Cove
1 Unit Available
188 White Cap Way
188 White Cap Way, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1432 sqft
2 story duplex in gated community with cathedral ceilings, crown molding, ceramic tile in kitchen and baths. Breakfast bar, large utility room and screened porch. Master bedroom on 1st floor, other 2 bedrooms upstairs. Community pool.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Gulf VIsta
1 Unit Available
165 Downing Street - B
165 Downing Street, Laguna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1280 sqft
Now Available! West end Panama City Beach townhome located between Pier Park and 30-A/ South Walton in the Laguna Beach / Sunnyside community of Panama City Beach.

1 of 31

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Paradise Grove
1 Unit Available
476 Paradise Blvd.
476 Paradise Boulevard, Laguna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1488 sqft
For Rent! Beautiful 3BR/2BA in Gated West PCB Community - Located just 4 blocks from beautiful Laguna beach, this home is a beach lover's dream! Situated in the charming gated community of Paradise Grove with resort-style pool, dog park and
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Panama City Beach, FL

Finding an apartment in Panama City Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

