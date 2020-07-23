/
bay county
186 Apartments for rent in Bay County, FL📍
43 Units Available
Palm Vista
322 S Burkett Dr, Callaway, FL
1 Bedroom
$860
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
900 sqft
Here, in our beautiful and quiet community, you can truly relax and enjoy nature. You will love the carefree atmosphere at Palm Vista Apartments while your needs are fully met by our wonderful Management and Maintenance Team.
10 Units Available
The Retreat at PCB
90 Sandal Ln, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,163
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Highway 95. A modern community featuring lots of storage, a patio or balcony in each unit, and 24-hour maintenance. On-site pool, gym, dog park and garage area. Walk-in closets and internet access available.
13 Units Available
10X Living at Panama City Beach
7150 Highway 98, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,129
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1150 sqft
The alluring charm of Florida living can be yours at 10X Living at Panama City Beach.
10 Units Available
Cabana West
302 Cabana Blvd, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,179
1005 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with granite counters and walk-in closets. Enjoy the on-site media room, conference center and courtyard. Relax on the sands of nearby Bahama Beach. Have easy access to Panama City Beach Parkway.
15 Units Available
Parkside at the Beach
17225 Panama City Beach Pkwy, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,489
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1401 sqft
Our community of luxury apartments is ready to provide you with the sunny Florida lifestyle that you deserve. We have a full selection of one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes, with a variety of different floor plans for you to choose from.
6 Units Available
79 West Apartments
100 Cabana Cay Cir #110, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1172 sqft
Tropical community features a pool, sauna and BBQ zone and has one- and two- bedroom apartments available. Furnished homes contain laundry, great kitchens and more. The Gulf of Mexico and its beaches are a stone's throw away.
11 Units Available
The Pines
Edgewater Crossings
204 Potters Bluff Drive, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1322 sqft
New construction community with lots of storage, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. On-site pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and business center. Dogs and cats welcomed. Garage and trash valet provided. Near shopping and restaurants.
7 Units Available
10X Living at Breakfast Point
9700 Panama City Beach Pkwy, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1260 sqft
A comfortable and laid-back place to call home, this development offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Amenities include washers and dryers, open layouts, walk-in closets, garden-style soaking tubs and more.
4 Units Available
Spring Valley Club
2121 Harrison Ave, Panama City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,092
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community features pool, hot tub and sundeck. Homes include washer and dryer connections, patio or balcony, and large closets. Great location close to Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center.
1 Unit Available
Spring Gate
1500 Spring Gate Dr, Panama City, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$800
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spring Gate Apartments provides one of the most affordable and convenient apartment complexes in Panama City, Fl. Our spaciously designed studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments give you the quality and comfort you deserve.
3 Units Available
Ava Kay Townhomes
265-A Nelle St, Panama City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1294 sqft
Welcome to Ava Kay Townhomes, a welcoming residential community in a prime location that allows you to get away from it all without giving up the conveniences of city life.
1 Unit Available
Waterfall
104 Enchantment Falls Lane
104 Enchantment Falls Lane, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2093 sqft
This lovely 3BR/2.5BA townhome is located in the new home community of Waterfall in Panama City Beach.
1 Unit Available
112 Fairway Boulevard
112 Fairway Boulevard, Panama City Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Golf course condo living at it's best! This is a 2 bedroom 2 bath ground floor furnished condo located in Colony Club in between the par 3 and 18 hole golf courses. Very well kept.
1 Unit Available
Caroline Addition
1115 Earl Avenue
1115 Earl Avenue, Panama City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1231 sqft
This updated Florida cottage features 2 bedroom and 2 full baths, vaulted ceiling in the kitchen with sky light, great Florida room, detached 2 car garage, covered rear patio and fantastic large front covered patio.
1 Unit Available
Sandy Creek Ranch And Country Club Phase Two
11834 Raintree Drive
11834 Raintree Drive, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1250 sqft
Country living at its best with 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms, and a single car garage. Home features granite counter tops, decorative tile floors, refrigerator with ice/water and ceiling fans.
1 Unit Available
Waterfall
7471 Shadow Lake Drive
7471 Shadow Lake Dr, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1496 sqft
Great little community townhome with access to a lake, a community pool, and a soon to be built recreational complex.
1 Unit Available
4301 Bay Point Road
4301 Bay Point Road, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
Upper level 2 bedroom 2 bath Bay Point Golf Villa over looking the golf course.
1 Unit Available
8700 FRONT BEACH Road
8700 Front Beach Road, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1325 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Island Reserve Unit 1202 is a fully furnished two bedroom 2 bath condo with access from the 2nd floor parking garage.
1 Unit Available
Riverside
3931 Indian Springs Road
3931 Indian Springs Road, Bay County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3112 sqft
Live in Luxury! Stunning home withopen concept 1st floor with tile flooring, granite, custom cabinets, beautiful arches and accents, surround-sound, gas fireplace, built-in bookshelves, soaring ceilings, and full of windows.
1 Unit Available
168 N Comet Avenue
168 North Comet Avenue, Callaway, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
862 sqft
Buildings D&E2BR/2BA, upstairs units are $925, downstairs units are $950.New appliances, new cabinets, new counter tops and LVT (Luxury Vinyl Plank) flooring.Rent includes garbage, tenant responsible for all other utilities.Absolutely NO PETS.
1 Unit Available
1514 N Wilmont Avenue
1514 Wilmont Ave, Panama City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
900 sqft
2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome, great central location. Unit has been extensively remodeled from the hurricane. New appliances, new kitchen, new ac and much more.
1 Unit Available
Riviera Beach
21418 Palm Avenue
21418 Palm Avenue, Laguna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1658 sqft
Contemporary open floor plan. Granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Master Bath features a double vanity, all glass contemporary shower door and walk-in closet. The 2 additional bedrooms share a full bath that opens into a hallway for guests.
1 Unit Available
113 Redfish Way
113 Redfish Way, Lynn Haven, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1835 sqft
This beautiful 2017 home is move-in ready. Featuring an open floor plan, an abundance of natural light, LVP floors, arched doorways, trey ceilings, and more. The kitchen is spacious with subway backsplash, granite counters, an island and pantry.
1 Unit Available
Miramar Heights
209 S Vestavia Street
209 South Vestavia Street, Panama City Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
700 sqft
West end of PCB; Cute and quaint, 2 bedroom, 1 bath home two blocks to the beach, south of Hwy 98 with lots of deck space.
