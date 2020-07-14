All apartments in Panama City Beach
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:34 PM

The Place at Grand Lagoon

7120 Patronis Dr · (850) 213-2819
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7120 Patronis Dr, Panama City Beach, FL 32408

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 103 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,180

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Place at Grand Lagoon.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
dog park
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
package receiving
playground
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! If you're looking for an apartment home that captures the magic and beauty of Panama City Beach, Florida then come home to The Place at Grand Lagoon. Situated around a scenic lake and just minutes away from Panama City Beach's beautiful white sandy shores, our community is the perfect place for you. Our coastal paradise is near a plethora of beachside restaurants, Patronis Elementary School, FSU/Gulf Coast State College, The Naval Surface Warfare Center and great shopping. Our location offers both majestic views and incredible convenience.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7 - 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $100 - $300 based on unit size
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee; $10 community fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Place at Grand Lagoon have any available units?
The Place at Grand Lagoon has a unit available for $1,180 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does The Place at Grand Lagoon have?
Some of The Place at Grand Lagoon's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Place at Grand Lagoon currently offering any rent specials?
The Place at Grand Lagoon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Place at Grand Lagoon pet-friendly?
Yes, The Place at Grand Lagoon is pet friendly.
Does The Place at Grand Lagoon offer parking?
Yes, The Place at Grand Lagoon offers parking.
Does The Place at Grand Lagoon have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Place at Grand Lagoon offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Place at Grand Lagoon have a pool?
Yes, The Place at Grand Lagoon has a pool.
Does The Place at Grand Lagoon have accessible units?
No, The Place at Grand Lagoon does not have accessible units.
Does The Place at Grand Lagoon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Place at Grand Lagoon has units with dishwashers.
Does The Place at Grand Lagoon have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Place at Grand Lagoon has units with air conditioning.

