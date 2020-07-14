Amenities
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! If you're looking for an apartment home that captures the magic and beauty of Panama City Beach, Florida then come home to The Place at Grand Lagoon. Situated around a scenic lake and just minutes away from Panama City Beach's beautiful white sandy shores, our community is the perfect place for you. Our coastal paradise is near a plethora of beachside restaurants, Patronis Elementary School, FSU/Gulf Coast State College, The Naval Surface Warfare Center and great shopping. Our location offers both majestic views and incredible convenience.