Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center cc payments clubhouse dog park e-payments hot tub internet access internet cafe package receiving playground

Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! If you're looking for an apartment home that captures the magic and beauty of Panama City Beach, Florida then come home to The Place at Grand Lagoon. Situated around a scenic lake and just minutes away from Panama City Beach's beautiful white sandy shores, our community is the perfect place for you. Our coastal paradise is near a plethora of beachside restaurants, Patronis Elementary School, FSU/Gulf Coast State College, The Naval Surface Warfare Center and great shopping. Our location offers both majestic views and incredible convenience.