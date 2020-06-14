Apartment List
41 Apartments for rent in Panama City Beach, FL with garage

Panama City Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break... Read Guide >
1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
The Retreat at PCB
90 Sandal Ln, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,043
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1260 sqft
Minutes from Highway 95. A modern community featuring lots of storage, a patio or balcony in each unit, and 24-hour maintenance. On-site pool, gym, dog park and garage area. Walk-in closets and internet access available.
1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
10X Living at Breakfast Point
9700 Panama City Beach Pkwy, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,340
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1260 sqft
A comfortable and laid-back place to call home, this development offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Amenities include washers and dryers, open layouts, walk-in closets, garden-style soaking tubs and more.
1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
The Pines
16 Units Available
Edgewater Crossings
204 Potters Bluff Drive, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1322 sqft
New construction community with lots of storage, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. On-site pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and business center. Dogs and cats welcomed. Garage and trash valet provided. Near shopping and restaurants.
1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
30 Units Available
Parkside at the Beach
17225 Panama City Beach Pkwy, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,291
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community of luxury apartments is ready to provide you with the sunny Florida lifestyle that you deserve. We have a full selection of one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes, with a variety of different floor plans for you to choose from.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Palmetto Trace
1 Unit Available
207 Park Place
207 Park Place, Panama City Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1185 sqft
This townhome offers 2 Bedrooms and 2 Baths located in Palmetto Trace with access to the community pool. Kitchen equipped with a breakfast bar. Master bath has a double sink vanity, includes a washer and dryer.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Open Sands
1 Unit Available
184 Oleander Circle
184 Oleander Circle, Panama City Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1180 sqft
*1/2 off deposit for active military*This home offers 2 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, living room with a brick fireplace, eat in kitchen, large pantry, equipped with a washer/dryer connection.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Gulf Highlands
1 Unit Available
146 HEATHER Drive
146 Heather Drive, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1355 sqft
West end of PCB, quiet neighborhood. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1355 SF home with attached garage and detached storage building. Tile floors throughout and freshly painted.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Gulf Highlands
1 Unit Available
256 Escanaba Road
256 Escanaba Avenue, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1332 sqft
This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths. Living room features a wood burning fireplace, laundry room equipped with a washer/dryer connection. Deck in the backyard and a 1 Car garage.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bahama Beach
1 Unit Available
521 Camelia St
521 Camelia Street, Panama City Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1350 sqft
521 Camelia St Panama City Beach, FL 32407 - 2 Bedroom 2 Bath House with Screened Patio, Washer and Dryer, spacious living room, fenced in back yard, one care garage. Lovely house ready for you to call home! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5699762)

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bahama Beach
1 Unit Available
505 Evergreen St
505 Evergreen Street, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1132 sqft
505 Evergreen St Available 06/19/20 505 Evergreen St - Updated 3bd 2ba house w/ large family room, kitchen w/ b'fast bar, dining area; washer/dryer hook-up. Fenced backyard, 1-car garage. Patio. Small pet allowed with pet fee, restrictions apply.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Palmetto Trace
1 Unit Available
200 Biltmore Place
200 Biltmore Place, Panama City Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2250 sqft
Palmetto Trace 4 BR/2 BA! Next to Pier Park! Includes Lawn Service - For rent. Beautifully appointed 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in Palmetto Trace at Pier Park.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Palmetto Trace
1 Unit Available
124 Covington
124 Covington Street, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1562 sqft
124 Covington Available 07/03/20 3BR/2BA Home for Rent in Palmetto Trace! - For rent. 3 Bedroom, 2 bath home in the desirable Palmetto Trace community.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Glades
1 Unit Available
270 S. Glades Trail
270 Glades Trail, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1668 sqft
270 S.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Palmetto Trace
1 Unit Available
223 Windsor Way
223 Windsor Way, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2436 sqft
223 Windsor Way Panama City Beach, FL 32413 - Large and spacious home ready for you to move into! 4 bedroom, 3 bath (Check out the tub in the mast bathroom!) home with attached garage. No Cats Allowed (RLNE5788315)
Results within 1 mile of Panama City Beach

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Emerald Coast Club
1 Unit Available
219 Coquina Shell Way
219 Coquina Shell Way, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1308 sqft
Available 7-13-203BD/2BA Home w/1 car Garage in the Palm Cove neighborhood. Gated off of Hutchinson Blvd in Panama City Beach Rent includes: Trash, 2 pools, playground, lawn care and a security guard at night.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2104 Avensong Ln. P202
2104 Avensong Lane, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
Studio
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Villas at Suncrest - Flat 3bedroom~2bath w/garage - https://www.icloud.com/attachment/?u=https%3A%2F%2Fcvws.icloud-content.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2205 Walosi Way M203
2205 Walosi Way, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2 bedroom, 2 bath with Balcony, Detached Garage - Available Mid-March - Renting Now! - 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit with balcony and detached one- car garage. Rent includes water/trash sewer, basic cable and wifi.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9005 Banyan Beach Dr
9005 Banyan Beach Drive, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1400 sqft
Beautiful town home,. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath close to Beach and Navel Base - Beautiful town home, only a year old,located close to beaches! Kitchen has white cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless appliances.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2203 Walosi Way L202
2203 Walosi Way, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
Studio
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedroom / 2 Bath ~ Flat with detached garage - (RLNE5818083)

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pines
1 Unit Available
2415 Astrid Lane
2415 Astrid Ln, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1365 sqft
- Gated Community ! Spacious 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome located near the worlds most beautiful beaches . 1 car garage with deck and fenced back yard. All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important.
Results within 5 miles of Panama City Beach
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:17am
17 Units Available
Lofts at Seacrest Beach
65 Red Bud Lane, Laguna Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,645
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1456 sqft
One- to three-bedroom, open-plan residences overlooking Rosemary Beach. Resort-like pool, fire pits, outdoor kitchens. In-unit fireplaces, laundry, granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Just off Highway 98.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Holiday Beach
1 Unit Available
6320 Beach Drive
6320 Beach Drive, Lower Grand Lagoon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1905 sqft
Construction completed in 2019.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Wild Heron
1 Unit Available
1503 Tin Cup Court
1503 Tin Cup Court, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2230 sqft
Competitive rent rate for Wild Heron!Very Large home at Linkside in Wild Heron. There are only 4 flats per building, and only 6 buildings total. Linkside is a condo association with community lake, pool with Cabana and grill.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Treasure Cove
1 Unit Available
2710 Redwood Street
2710 Redwood Street, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1224 sqft
Close to Navy Base & the beach! 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom townhouse with 1 car garage! Large Living area with vaulted ceiling & kitchen & 1 full bathroom downstairs and both bedrooms & 1 full bathroom upstairs. No Pets/No Smoking
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Panama City Beach, FL

Panama City Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

