Apartment List
/
FL
/
fort walton beach
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:10 AM

76 Apartments for rent in Fort Walton Beach, FL

📍
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
27 Units Available
Arium Emerald Isle
214 Racetrack Rd NW, Fort Walton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Arium Emerald Isle is a luxury apartment complex on the Emerald Coast near Elgin Air Force Base. Furnished corporate apartments available. Spacious floor plans and designer interiors.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Beal Parkway
1 Unit Available
119 SE Beal Parkway
119 Beal Pkwy SE, Fort Walton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
1050 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This middle unit offers a private balcony, stainless steel kitchen appliances, silestone countertops, walk in closets, ceramic tile floors, relaxing whirlpool tub, solid metal roofing, and a full size washer and dryer.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Oakland
1 Unit Available
32 NW Reed Place
32 Reed Pl NW, Fort Walton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1711 sqft
Available June 15th Lovely all brick home centrally located. 1700sq. ft. 4 bedroom 2 bath home featuring tile floor throughout dining and kitchen. Large back yard for pets or entertainment. No smoking in home.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
East Miracle Strip
1 Unit Available
113 SE Brooks Street
113 Brooks St SE, Fort Walton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1833 sqft
WATERFRONT TOP END UNIT WITH AWESOME VIEW!!! Sought out condo on the sound and downtown area. Three bedrooms with each having their own bathroom. Spacious living room and master bedroom with patio doors leading to the balcony with view of the Sound.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Seabreeze
1 Unit Available
300 Miracle Strip
300 Miracle Strip Pkwy SW, Fort Walton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1042 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Sea Palm Condo - Property Id: 71181 Furnished two bedroom condo available August 1st through May 1st 2020 for a 9 month lease, all bills paid including WiFi and cable, must be clean,courteous, and drug free.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oakland
1 Unit Available
32 Reed Place
32 Reed Place Northwest, Fort Walton Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
1711 sqft
32 Reed Place Available 06/16/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Centrally Located in Fort Walton Beach - Available June 15th Lovely all brick home centrally located. 1700sq. ft. 4 bedroom 2 bath home featuring tile floor throughout dining and kitchen.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Bayou
1 Unit Available
245 Beal Parkway
245 Beal Parkway Northwest, Fort Walton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1500 sqft
245 Beal Parkway Available 06/15/20 Large Ranch Home - Offering a home in centrally located in the heart of Fort Walton Beach, this home's cozy living room features hardwood flooring and a gorgeous fireplace.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ferry Park
1 Unit Available
316 Yacht Club Drive NE
316 Yacht Club Drive Northeast, Fort Walton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2097 sqft
Large Home Centrally Located in Fort Walton Beach in WaterFront Neighborhood - Offering a newly renovated home in the highly sought after waterfront neighborhood of Lakeland Heights.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Elliott's Point
1 Unit Available
159 Scottwood
159 Scottwood Dr SE, Fort Walton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$970
1104 sqft
159 Scottwood Available 07/17/20 159 Scottwood Drive - Townhouse located downtown, one bedroom updates and one bedroom downstairs. Central to bases, beaches, shopping, and more. No pets allowed, no smoking in the unit.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Elliott's Point
1 Unit Available
146 Alder Avenue SE
146 Alder Avenue Southeast, Fort Walton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
1150 sqft
Townhome in Great Location! - This 2 bed, 2 bath, 2 story town home is near both bases, shopping, downtown, beaches and more. Freshly painted, new flooring and brand new fridge. No Pets Allowed (RLNE2797730)

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Ferry Park
1 Unit Available
34 Iowa Drive
34 Iowa Drive Northeast, Fort Walton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1410 sqft
This 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Fort Walton Beach is set in a quite neighborhood yet minutes away from the beaches of Okaloosa Island! Kitchen has gorgeous granite counter tops, Kenmore ''Ultra'' stainless appliances including refrigerator, gas
Results within 1 mile of Fort Walton Beach

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
763 Barley Port Lane
763 Barley Port Lane, Wright, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2269 sqft
Fort Walton Beach's Premier Gated Subdivision w/Community Pool! Hurry Homes in this Subdivision Rent QUICKLY!~This Upscale 4 Bedroom / 2 Bath Custom Home Features the Open Living Concept you have been Looking for!~ Custom ''Wood Look'' Vinyl Plank

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
2397 Placid Drive
2397 Placid Drive, Ocean City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2132 sqft
Shopping for a long term rental in Fort Walton Beach? Check out this incredible 3BR/3BA townhome on Garnier Bayou. Unfurnished and rental ready, this great space offers mesmerizing bay views and even comes with a dock and boat slip.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Downtown Mary Esther
1 Unit Available
29 E Lane Drive
29 Lane Drive, Mary Esther, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1134 sqft
AVAIL: 6/19. FLEXIBLE S/D = TO 1 MO. RENT CAN BE BROKEN UP IN 2 MO. INSTALLMENTS IF QUALIFIED. SORRY, NO PETS/SMOKING ALLOWED.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
320 Pelham Road
320 Pelham Rd, Wright, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
920 sqft
Single story end unit townhome located in Fort Walton Beach. Unit has spacious living area. Yard service provided. Sorry, owner does not allow pets. Please call our office for more information.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1325 Greendale Avenue
1325 Greendale Avenue, Wright, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
996 sqft
AVAIL: 7/10. FLEXIBLE S/D = TO 1 MO. RENT CAN BE MADE IN 2 MO. INSTALLMENTS IF QUALIFIED. SORRY, NO PETS/SMOKING ALLOWED.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1850 Norwood Court
1850 Norwood Ct, Wright, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
960 sqft
CONVENIENT LOCATION, ENERGY EFFICIENT, UTILITY ROOM, OPEN FLOORPLAN, LOTS OF LIGHT.IST FLOOR HAS PATIO, 2ND FLOOR HAS BALCONY. CALL TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW. Available Jun 5

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
716 Randall Roberts Road
716 Randall Roberts Road, Wright, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,970
2118 sqft
Location, Location, and Location! Don't get stuck in traffic on 98!Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home with private office (office could be 4th bedroom).

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
209 Green Acres Road 9
209 Green Acres Rd, Wright, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$920
750 sqft
Northside Place Apartment close to Eglin & Hurlbrt - Property Id: 165504 Completely Renovated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Apartment with new bathroom, kitchen, and bedrooms. Apartment has 750 square feet.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
904 S Whisperwood Lane
904 Whisperwood Ln S, Okaloosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
2270 sqft
904 S Whisperwood Lane Available 07/31/20 4 bedroom in Kenwood! - Great home in desirable Kenwood area. Convenient location to both Eglin & Hurlburt Field. This 4/2 is full of updates including kitchen appliances, counter tops & master suite.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
211 Brian Circle
211 Brian Circle, Mary Esther, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2354 sqft
3 Bedroom Home with Bonus Space - This spacious 3 bedroom two bathroom home offers s split-bedroom floorpan and multiple bonus/multi-purpose spaces.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
128 Classic Ct.
128 Classic Ct, Wright, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
128 Classic Ct. Available 06/19/20 128 Classic Court - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5762199)

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
105 Scranton Street
105 Scranton Street, Ocean City, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
1955 sqft
105 Scranton Street Available 07/01/20 Fantastic Floor Plan in Fort Walton Beach! - Walk in to this home to a well sized living/dining area. Moving into the kitchen which features granite countertops, back splash, and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1710 Conservation Trail #304
1710 Conservation Trl, Wright, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1710 Conservation Trail #304 Available 07/02/20 The Residences at Cypress Preserve Beautiful 1B/1B Apartment in FWB in Pristine Nature Setting! - Apartment & Community Features Flexible Lease Terms for Military Military Discount Fitness Center Pet

Median Rent in Fort Walton Beach

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Fort Walton Beach is $1,045, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,233.
Studio
$979
1 Bed
$1,045
2 Beds
$1,233
3+ Beds
$1,778
City GuideFort Walton Beach
"A lifetime has come and gone measured by weekends / Visiting the place her heart has always been / One day she'll say goodbye to the life she knows / And live forever on the Emerald Coast." - Gene Mitchell, "Forever on the Emerald Coast"

With a motto like "City on the Move!" being used alongside a name like "The Sonic City", it's clear that Fort Walton Beach is a place that's characterized by hustle and bustle. Finding an apartment in any city can sometimes bring to mind those classic cartoon scenes where the uber-competitive hero and 2-3 others pull a frontrunner backwards only to get dragged down after getting a hand on the treasure themselves. Since Fort Walton Beach is home to 19,000 while doubling as a vacation hotspot, apartment hunting here can get tricky. Don't worry! We'll tell you what you need to know as you search for accommodations. It's true. Spending Forever on the Emerald Coast is just a short read away.

Moving to Fort Walton Beach: The Nitty Gritty

How Much Will it Cost?

Everyone knows that opening your search for apartments will eventually end with you opening up your wallet. In tourist hubs it's not unusual to see people pay through the nose for the "privilege" of living in a shoebox. So, financially speaking, future Fort Walton Beach residents are in for a pleasant surprise with median rent consistently remaining below state average.

Getting Started

When scouting for rental properties, it doesn't hurt to have your paperwork ready. References, proof of employment, a solid credit score or possibly a co-signor will likely be needed even if you start off applying online. That being said, all successful house rentals begin with money and whether or not you have enough. Many of the landlords in charge of these rental houses will ask for a deposit as well as possibly your first month of rent. If you want to get out of paying those deposits, you can join the military. No, seriously. Military discounts are a real thing in this city.

Know What You're Looking For

Is an all bills paid arrangement your personal non-negotiable? Does a lack of furniture have you more focused on finding furnished apartments in Fort Walton Beach? Answering these questions early can save you a lot of tears and heartache later on.

A Word on Timing

How well do you think the Red Hot Chili Peppers would have done if Chad Smith was unable to keep tempo? Imagine Michael Jackson's dance routines done by someone with no rhythm. Poor timing has ruined many a cover song and has singlehandedly ruined some politicians. With apartment hunting, coming in when everybody's busy could end with you settling for less.

According to oh well everyone, summer is the craziest time of year in Fort Walton Beach with Spring Break getting an honorable mention. As a general rule, you'll want to avoid apartment-hunting during these peak times.

Fort Walton Beach Neighborhoods

Fort Walton Beach is so easy to navigate that even the directionally-challenged will have a hard time getting lost. Basically, all you need are the names of 3 highways so that you can keep track of 3 neighborhoods. The US 98, SR 189, and SR85 highways not only make travelling faster in this city, they also define Fort Walton Beach's major areas.

Downtown Fort Walton Beach: You can find this part of the city by looking at the spot where the 85 and the 98 meet on the map. Everything to the south of that intersection is what people are talking about when they say "downtown this" or "downtown that". Here you'll discover all kinds of one-of-a-kind shops. Sporty types who have every intention of catching a wave can drop by the Fluid Surf Shop on Miracle Strip Parkway Southeast; meanwhile there are top-notch clothes to be bought at places like Shangri-La Vintage Boutique in the same area.

In addition, the food is excellent downtown. If you're still on Miracle Strip Parkway Southeast, you can sit down to some Asian cuisine at China Taste or visit a historic family operation in Staff's Restaurant. At the same time, places like Luxe Sports Grill, Caffe Italia, and Momma Goldberg's Deli ensure that you're able to have a variety of food experiences.

Midtown Fort Walton Beach: If instead of going southward you opt to go above the aforementioned 85 and 98 intersection, you get into Midtown. This is another area that has a number of businesses operating from it. When all is said and done, chances are you'll know at least one person who has interviewed there. Places like Ferry Park provide an opening for residents who want to stretch their legs while spots like Attitudes Food & Spirits as well as Hungry Howie's Pizza and Subs do their part to keep things interesting.

Uptown Fort Walton Beach: When you keep going further north, you eventually run into what's known as Uptown Fort Walton Beach. The major draw for this area (other than the beaches of course) is the shopping and local events. Restaurants like Five Guys Burgers and Fries make it easy for visitors and residents alike to grab a bite while other places such as Kim's Korean & Sushi offer the type of variety that people are used to seeing downtown.

Navigating the Town

With an overall walkscore of 35, Fort Walton Beach just isn't very walkable. However, don't fret, you have a few options:

  • There's public transportation available through the Okaloosa County Transit.
  • To be even more eco-friendly, there are plenty of lovely bike paths around town.
  • When it doubt, take the car.

Fort Walton Beach is definitely an interesting place to live. The spring break crowd and the usual tourists will probably have you raising your eyebrow, but you'll take to it like a duck to water. Trust us on this.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Fort Walton Beach?
In Fort Walton Beach, the median rent is $979 for a studio, $1,045 for a 1-bedroom, $1,233 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,778 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Fort Walton Beach, check out our monthly Fort Walton Beach Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Fort Walton Beach?
Some of the colleges located in the Fort Walton Beach area include The University of West Florida, and Pensacola State College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Fort Walton Beach?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Fort Walton Beach from include Pensacola, Panama City Beach, Destin, Ferry Pass, and Navarre.

Similar Pages

Fort Walton Beach 1 BedroomsFort Walton Beach 2 Bedrooms
Fort Walton Beach Apartments with BalconyFort Walton Beach Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Fort Walton Beach Luxury Places