Moving to Fort Walton Beach: The Nitty Gritty

How Much Will it Cost?

Everyone knows that opening your search for apartments will eventually end with you opening up your wallet. In tourist hubs it's not unusual to see people pay through the nose for the "privilege" of living in a shoebox. So, financially speaking, future Fort Walton Beach residents are in for a pleasant surprise with median rent consistently remaining below state average.

Getting Started

When scouting for rental properties, it doesn't hurt to have your paperwork ready. References, proof of employment, a solid credit score or possibly a co-signor will likely be needed even if you start off applying online. That being said, all successful house rentals begin with money and whether or not you have enough. Many of the landlords in charge of these rental houses will ask for a deposit as well as possibly your first month of rent. If you want to get out of paying those deposits, you can join the military. No, seriously. Military discounts are a real thing in this city.

Know What You're Looking For

Is an all bills paid arrangement your personal non-negotiable? Does a lack of furniture have you more focused on finding furnished apartments in Fort Walton Beach? Answering these questions early can save you a lot of tears and heartache later on.

A Word on Timing

How well do you think the Red Hot Chili Peppers would have done if Chad Smith was unable to keep tempo? Imagine Michael Jackson's dance routines done by someone with no rhythm. Poor timing has ruined many a cover song and has singlehandedly ruined some politicians. With apartment hunting, coming in when everybody's busy could end with you settling for less.

According to oh well everyone, summer is the craziest time of year in Fort Walton Beach with Spring Break getting an honorable mention. As a general rule, you'll want to avoid apartment-hunting during these peak times.