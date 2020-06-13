/
laguna beach
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:38 PM
54 Apartments for rent in Laguna Beach, FL📍
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
17 Units Available
Lofts at Seacrest Beach
65 Red Bud Lane, Laguna Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,645
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1456 sqft
One- to three-bedroom, open-plan residences overlooking Rosemary Beach. Resort-like pool, fire pits, outdoor kitchens. In-unit fireplaces, laundry, granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Just off Highway 98.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Laguna Beach on The Gulf of Mexico
1 Unit Available
19716 Front Beach Rd. Unit B
19716 Front Beach Road, Laguna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
850 sqft
West End Panama City Beach Gulf View - Incredible find! Florida cottage located directly across the street from the beach! This home is one of two on the property and sits back behind the main house, and includes a covered front patio and storage
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Gulf VIsta
1 Unit Available
21222 S Lakeview Dr
21222 South Lakeview Drive, Laguna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1188 sqft
Cute 2br/2.5ba townhouse on a lake just about 500 feet from the Gulf. Fully furnished with covered parking. Fully furnished
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Gulf VIsta
1 Unit Available
103 Downing Street
103 Downing Street, Laguna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1040 sqft
Great rental on west end of Panama City Beach. Unit has been renovated, stack washer/dryer. Credit Check, First, last, Security Deposit.
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Gulf VIsta
1 Unit Available
165 Downing Street - B
165 Downing Street, Laguna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1280 sqft
Now Available! West end Panama City Beach townhome located between Pier Park and 30-A/ South Walton in the Laguna Beach / Sunnyside community of Panama City Beach.
Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
Laguna Beach Estates
1 Unit Available
101 Azalea Drive
101 Azalea Drive, Laguna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1156 sqft
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $100, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Paradise Grove
1 Unit Available
476 Paradise Blvd.
476 Paradise Boulevard, Laguna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1488 sqft
For Rent! Beautiful 3BR/2BA in Gated West PCB Community - Located just 4 blocks from beautiful Laguna beach, this home is a beach lover's dream! Situated in the charming gated community of Paradise Grove with resort-style pool, dog park and
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Laguna Beach
1 Unit Available
310 Malaga Street
310 Malaga Pl, Laguna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
480 sqft
WEST END BEACH 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH COTTAGE - Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath beach cottage walking distance to beach!! Beautiful wood vaulted ceilings,gray laminate flooring and fenced back yard!! (RLNE5667693)
Results within 1 mile of Laguna Beach
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
17620 Front Beach Road Y-1
17620 Front Beach Rd, Panama City Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
17620 Front Beach Road Y-1 Available 06/19/20 - Portside Resort Townhomes located near Pier Park with beach access across the street, pool & tennis court on the grounds, washer & dryer hookups, and balcony off of large master bedroom.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
7 Barbados Lane
7 Barbados Ln, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1563 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom is being rented fully furnished and available for rent June 1, 2020. It has a beautiful, open-concept first floor with sight lines spanning from the living room through the kitchen and into the dining area.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
49 Grayling Way
49 Grayling Way, Walton County, FL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1705 sqft
Come stay in this perfectly located, beachy, 3 bedroom 2.5 bath furnished two story home with a beautiful full 2nd floor balcony.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
122 Sandpine Loop
122 Sand Pine Loop, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1934 sqft
This is a beautiful beach cottage located minutes from the Gulf of Mexico. This 2 story 4bed/3 bath home has all the upgrades. The kitchen boasts granite counter tops, stainless appliances, 42 inch cabinets, and an island in the kitchen.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Wild Heron
1 Unit Available
1503 Tin Cup Court
1503 Tin Cup Court, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2230 sqft
Competitive rent rate for Wild Heron!Very Large home at Linkside in Wild Heron. There are only 4 flats per building, and only 6 buildings total. Linkside is a condo association with community lake, pool with Cabana and grill.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
17620 Front Beach Road
17620 Front Beach Road, Panama City Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1110 sqft
Portside Resort Townhomes located near Pier Park with beach access across the street, pool & tennis court on the grounds, washer & dryer hookups, and balcony off of large master bedroom.*No Pets*
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
11 Topside Dr
11 Topside Drive, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1569 sqft
Fully Furnished~Walking distance to the Beach - Property Id: 149273 Beautiful single family home located just 3 blocks from the beach. Easy bike ride to Rosemary beach and 30A avenue. Fully furnished. Outdoor Patio with seating and grill.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
17878 Front Beach Rd #A4
17878 Front Beach Rd, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1908 sqft
For Rent! Furnished 3 Story Town Home Steps to the Beach! - For rent! Fully furnished 3 story town home just steps to the emerald green waters! This unit features a unique lock out studio on the first level and separate private entrance to the 2nd
Results within 5 miles of Laguna Beach
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
6 Units Available
79 West Apartments
100 Cabana Cay Cir #110, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Tropical community features a pool, sauna and BBQ zone and has one- and two- bedroom apartments available. Furnished homes contain laundry, great kitchens and more. The Gulf of Mexico and its beaches are a stone's throw away.
Last updated June 13 at 03:27pm
$
31 Units Available
Parkside at the Beach
17225 Panama City Beach Pkwy, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,271
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community of luxury apartments is ready to provide you with the sunny Florida lifestyle that you deserve. We have a full selection of one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes, with a variety of different floor plans for you to choose from.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
17214 Front Beach Rd. #T12 Sand Castle West
17214 Front Beach Road, Panama City Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
948 sqft
17214 Front Beach Rd. #T12 Sand Castle West Panama City Beach, FL 32413 - 2 bedroom 2 bathroom townhouse located in Sand Castle West, fully furnished unit. Also features a community pool. $100.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
El Centro Beach
1 Unit Available
301 Lullwater Drive #285
301 Lullwater Drive, Panama City Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
476 sqft
- Efficiency apartment located close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Includes community pool. *Water, sewage, garbage, and lawn service included* *No Pets* **1/2 off first month's rent!!** No Pets Allowed (RLNE5703078)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Palmetto Trace
1 Unit Available
200 Biltmore Place
200 Biltmore Place, Panama City Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2250 sqft
Palmetto Trace 4 BR/2 BA! Next to Pier Park! Includes Lawn Service - For rent. Beautifully appointed 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in Palmetto Trace at Pier Park.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Palmetto Trace
1 Unit Available
124 Covington
124 Covington Street, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1562 sqft
124 Covington Available 07/03/20 3BR/2BA Home for Rent in Palmetto Trace! - For rent. 3 Bedroom, 2 bath home in the desirable Palmetto Trace community.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Palmetto Trace
1 Unit Available
223 Windsor Way
223 Windsor Way, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2436 sqft
223 Windsor Way Panama City Beach, FL 32413 - Large and spacious home ready for you to move into! 4 bedroom, 3 bath (Check out the tub in the mast bathroom!) home with attached garage. No Cats Allowed (RLNE5788315)
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
70 Camp Creek Rd N Apt 7
70 Camp Creek Rd N, Walton County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
900 sqft
LAKEFRONT VILLA LOCATED IN INLET BEACH ON BEAUTIFUL CAMP CREEK LAKE. UNFURNISHED 1 BEDROOM TOWN-HOME WITH LOFT.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Laguna Beach rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,940.
Some of the colleges located in the Laguna Beach area include Gulf Coast State College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Laguna Beach from include Panama City, Panama City Beach, Destin, Fort Walton Beach, and Callaway.