upper grand lagoon
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:15 PM
177 Apartments for rent in Upper Grand Lagoon, FL📍
2104 Avensong Ln. P202
2104 Avensong Lane, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
Studio
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Villas at Suncrest - Flat 3bedroom~2bath w/garage - https://www.icloud.com/attachment/?u=https%3A%2F%2Fcvws.icloud-content.
2205 Walosi Way M203
2205 Walosi Way, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2 bedroom, 2 bath with Balcony, Detached Garage - Available Mid-March - Renting Now! - 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit with balcony and detached one- car garage. Rent includes water/trash sewer, basic cable and wifi.
9018 Banyan Beach Dr.
9018 Banyan Beach Drive, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1400 sqft
-- - 3/2.5 townhouse just off N Lagoon Dr in Panama City Beach. Furnishings are negotiable. All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important.
9005 Banyan Beach Dr
9005 Banyan Beach Drive, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1400 sqft
Beautiful town home,. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath close to Beach and Navel Base - Beautiful town home, only a year old,located close to beaches! Kitchen has white cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless appliances.
2203 Walosi Way L202
2203 Walosi Way, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
Studio
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedroom / 2 Bath ~ Flat with detached garage - (RLNE5818083)
Pines
2415 Astrid Lane
2415 Astrid Ln, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1365 sqft
- Gated Community ! Spacious 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome located near the worlds most beautiful beaches . 1 car garage with deck and fenced back yard. All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important.
2106 Avensong Ln. O302
2106 Avensong Lane, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
- (RLNE5787958)
6901 Lagoon Drive N #43
6901 North Lagoon Drive, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
-- - 1 bedroom 1 bathroom Townhouse in Palisades Condominiums on the Lagoon. All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important.
Treasure Cove
2710 Redwood Street
2710 Redwood Street, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1224 sqft
Close to Navy Base & the beach! 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom townhouse with 1 car garage! Large Living area with vaulted ceiling & kitchen & 1 full bathroom downstairs and both bedrooms & 1 full bathroom upstairs. No Pets/No Smoking
Treasure Cove
2716 Redwood Street
2716 Redwood Street, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1224 sqft
Remodeled 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom townhouse with 1 car garage! Close to the Navy Base & the beach! New paint, flooring, lighting, just a year ago! Large Living area with vaulted ceiling & kitchen & 1 full bathroom downstairs and both bedrooms & 1
Promenade Shopping Mall
8317 Front Beach Rd. 37 H
8317 Front Beach Rd, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
Studio
$1,100
200 sqft
For G & H This is a LARGE executive office with private entrance, huge storage area, with lots of windows overlooking the well lit parking area.The 2nd space would allow for another desk/office space. The complex is conveniently located aprox.
Hidden Pines
408 Hidden Island Drive - 2
408 Hidden Island Drive, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1809 sqft
408 Hidden Island Dr., Panama City Beach, FL 32408 Monthly Rental Rate: $2,400.00 3 Bed - 2 Bath Size: 1,809 sq ft. Available: July 15, 2020 Year built: 2004 Description 12+ month lease terms/Availabl July 15th.
2177 Sterling Cove Blvd
2177 Sterling Cove Boulevard, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1152 sqft
2177 Sterling Cove Blvd Available 05/15/20 2 Bedroom, 1.5 bath property coming soon! - This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath property will be available in mid-May. This one will go quick with the great location and convenience to so many local area's.
904 Lighthouse Lagoon Court
904 Lighthouse Lagoon Court, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
1893 sqft
904 Lighthouse Lagoon Ct, Panama City Beach, FL 32407 Click here for an aerial view: https://vimeo.com/396489034 Monthly Rental Rate: $2,395.00 4 Bed - 2.5 Bath Size: 1,893 sq ft.
8501 N Lagoon Dr. #405 Point Lagoon
8501 North Lagoon Drive, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
770 sqft
1 bedroom with Lagoon View, just a few blocks from the beach! Point Lagoon - Check out the lagoon view from this 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath lower-level unit at Point Lagoon, located just a few blocks from the beaches on the east end of Panama City Beach.
10X Living at Panama City Beach
7150 Highway 98, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,190
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,652
1150 sqft
The alluring charm of Florida living can be yours at 10X Living at Panama City Beach.
10X Living at Breakfast Point
9700 Panama City Beach Pkwy, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,104
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1260 sqft
A comfortable and laid-back place to call home, this development offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Amenities include washers and dryers, open layouts, walk-in closets, garden-style soaking tubs and more.
The Pines
Edgewater Crossings
204 Potters Bluff Drive, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,160
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1322 sqft
New construction community with lots of storage, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. On-site pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and business center. Dogs and cats welcomed. Garage and trash valet provided. Near shopping and restaurants.
5505 Sun Harbor Rd #271
5505 Sun Harbor Rd, Panama City, FL
Studio
$950
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
5505 Sun Harbor Rd #271 - Waterfront efficiency condo overlooking Sun Harbor Marina. This is a great location, convenient to Panama City and the beaches. Close to Port of Panama City, FSU and Gulf Coast State College.
Biltmore Beach
3707 Mystic Street Unit B
3707 Mystic Street, Lower Grand Lagoon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
950 sqft
3707 Mystic Street Unit B Available 06/15/20 Cute 2 bedroom unit coming available soon! - Welcome to 3707 Mystic #B, this cute 2 bedroom unit will be available in Mid June. This one is close to everything on the beach and won't last long.
Biltmore Beach
5504 E Hilltop Avenue
5504 Hilltop Ave, Lower Grand Lagoon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1264 sqft
Just completely remodeled interior! Like moving into a brand new home. Brand new cabinets, windows, doors, counter tops, air conditioner, light fixtures, fans! All floors are tiled. This is a large unit with a huge kitchen.
3001 W 10th Street
3001 West 10th Street, Panama City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1349 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy beautiful sunsets from private balcony.First class condo with hardwood floors, granite counter tops and much more. UnFurnished. Outdoor fireplace and garage parking. Walk to area restaurants and shops.
2505 W 10th Street
2505 West 10th Street, Panama City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
900 sqft
St. Andrew's: 2 bedroom, 1 bath, ground floor unit extensively renovated with new kitchen, luxury vinyl plank flooring, new ceiling fans and fixtures. Washer /dryer hook up in the laundry roomWe love pets but unfortunately NO PETS ALLOWED.
Holiday Beach
6320 Beach Drive
6320 Beach Drive, Lower Grand Lagoon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1905 sqft
Construction completed in 2019.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Upper Grand Lagoon rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,530.
Some of the colleges located in the Upper Grand Lagoon area include Gulf Coast State College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Upper Grand Lagoon from include Panama City, Panama City Beach, Destin, Callaway, and Miramar Beach.