10 Apartments For Rent Near GCSC

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
12 Units Available
10X Living at Panama City Beach
7150 Highway 98, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,129
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1150 sqft
The alluring charm of Florida living can be yours at 10X Living at Panama City Beach.

Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
1716 Hickory Ave
1716 Hickory Avenue, Panama City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1092 sqft
Upcoming rental: 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom in St. Andrews. Spacious little kitchen. One car garage. Fenced in back yard with in a quiet neighborhood. New roof and interior paint coming soon along with the fence being fixed.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Tupelo Court
2011 Tupelo Ct
2011 Tupelo Court, Panama City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2700 sqft
- This home is located in Panama City, close to school, shopping, and dining. This home features tile and carpet flooring throughout the home, a large living area with a fireplace, separate dining area, and a garden tub in the master bathroom.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Lakeside
1606 Lake Ave
1606 Lake Avenue, Panama City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1160 sqft
1606 Lake Ave - 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath house near downtown St Andrews. Family room and living room, small dining area. Covered front porch, open back deck overlooks large fenced back yard, yard building. Fireplace is in-operable.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
2412 St Andrews Blvd #21
2412 Saint Andrews Boulevard, Pretty Bayou, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
2233 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
2412 St Andrews Blvd - Upscale gated townhouse community close to beaches, 23rd St. and St Andrews. This three bedroom townhome has a beautiful arched foyer entry with tiled floors and 9' ceilings.

Last updated May 12 at 09:25 AM
1 Unit Available
1902 Clay ave
1902 Clay Avenue, Panama City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1250 sqft
-- - This 3 bedroom 1 bath is centnrally located home in St. Andrews. Minutes to the beach and very close to GCSC. Home features; privacy fenced backyard, fireplace, workshop, and sprinkler system. Partially furnished.

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
1514 N Wilmont Avenue
1514 Wilmont Ave, Panama City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
900 sqft
2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome, great central location. Unit has been extensively remodeled from the hurricane. New appliances, new kitchen, new ac and much more.

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Drummond And Ware
1918 Karly Court
1918 Karly Court, Panama City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1224 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1918 Karly Court in Panama City. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
5505 Sun Harbor Rd #271
5505 Sun Harbor Rd, Panama City, FL
Studio
$950
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
5505 Sun Harbor Rd #271 - Waterfront efficiency condo overlooking Sun Harbor Marina. This is a great location, convenient to Panama City and the beaches. Close to Port of Panama City, FSU and Gulf Coast State College.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
2750 W 12th St #2A
2750 West 12th Street, Panama City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
900 sqft
2750 W 12th St #2A - 2750 W 12th St Available 08/07/20 - NEWLY REMODELED 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Town house located in Historic St Andrews. Close to shopping and dinning and walking distance to St . Andrews bay. Washer and dryer hookups.

