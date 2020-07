Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Amazing opportunity on this cozy corner lot home with room for a boat and barbecue gatherings. This ready to move in single family residence features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 1 car garage. Close to shopping, nearby turnpike and us1. Quick move in, don't wait till it's gone and schedule appointment like yesterday...