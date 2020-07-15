/
3 bedroom apartments
187 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Palmetto Estates, FL
Palmetto Estates
16330 SW 109th Ave
16330 Southwest 109th Avenue, Palmetto Estates, FL
Amazing Home at Pine Lake 4Be/2Ba - Property Id: 179723 Single Family Home For Rent on a beautiful lake, which the sun sets everyday on Quiet Neighborhood Graded A schools less then 5 Minutes Away from CORAL REEF High the Turnpike has Colombian
Palmetto Estates
11010 SW 160th St
11010 Southwest 160th Street, Palmetto Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1367 sqft
Amazing 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths home, single family home. Ceramic tile floors, fenced yard, Large living area, Accordion Shutters, plus family room. Close to schools, shopping, public transportation and easily accessible to major highway.
Palmetto Estates
11223 SW 153 TE
11223 Southwest 153rd Terrace, Palmetto Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
EXCELLENT SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN SUNNY GARDENS ESTATES NEAR 152 ST EXIT THROUGH TURNPIKE EXPRESS WAY. 3/2 WITH 2 MASTER BEDROOMS. MANY SHOPPING STORES, MARKET PLACES AND RESTAURANTS IN THE AREA.
Palmetto Estates
15881 SW 108th Ave
15881 Southwest 108th Avenue, Palmetto Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed. 2 full baths, located in Brandon Woods, all tiled floors, granite kitchen, wood cabinets, family room, big roofed terrace, 2 car garage, accordion hurricane shutters, near mayor hways and Turnpike, super market, pharmacy, USI etc.
Palmetto Bay
Casa Vera
8881 SW 172nd Ave, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,054
1322 sqft
Prime location with easy access to downtown Miami and Everglades National Park. Luxury apartments have private balcony, walk-in closets and washer/dryer. Community features a pool with sundeck, entertainment area and cabana kitchen.
Palmetto Bay
Palmetto Station
17945 Southwest 97th Avenue, Palmetto Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,710
1355 sqft
Palmetto Station's exceptional design and craftsmanship with a wealth of exclusive amenities that adapt to the needs of our residents while staying true to classic traditional Miami.
Palmetto Bay
Soleste Bay Village
18301 South Dixie Highway, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,761
1145 sqft
Soleste Bay Village is the new standard in luxury apartment living in Palmetto Bay, offering the style and conveniences of urban life, while maintaining the essence of a boutique neighborhood.
Three Lakes
Emerald Palms
12325 SW 151st St, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1310 sqft
Resort-style gated community. On-site amenities including playground, pool, gym, hot tub and business center. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Pet-friendly with patios or balconies.
Palmetto Bay
9108 SW 161st Ter
9108 Southwest 161st Terrace, Palmetto Bay, FL
Amazing single home & location 1 story 4Be/3Ba - Property Id: 179714 A MUST SEE!!!.. Beautiful and spacious one story 4 bedroom 3 bath home in the private community.
Palmetto Bay
9403 SW 170th St
9403 SW 170th St, Palmetto Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Palmetto Bay - Excellent Schools - East of US 1 - Renovated w/New Kitchen, Bathrooms, tile floor in living areas, laminate in 2 bedrooms, tile in the 3rd. Washer & Dryer in A/C Laundry area, fruit trees galore, big fenced yard and Ready to Move-In.
West Perrine
10129 W Jessamine St
10129 West Jessamine Street, West Perrine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Brand New Construction 3 Bedroom Duplex in Perrine. Come and see, this fantastic 3 bedroom unit. Completed in 2018 with hurricane windows, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, polished concrete floors. This is a must see.
Richmond Heights
11535 Lincoln Blvd
11535 Lincoln Boulevard, Richmond Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
EXCELLENT SINGLE FAMILY HOME OFFERS 4 BEDROOM 2 BATHS. FULLY UPDATED KITCHEN WITH SS APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS & DETACHED ISLAND. TILED THROUGHOUT. ACCORDION SHUTTERS. HOME WAS UPDATED 5 YEARS AGO. LARGE BACK YARD.
Richmond Heights
10730 SW 151 st
10730 SW 151st St, Richmond Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1160 sqft
Home or rent - Property Id: 108518 Charming home for rent ! Owners are very motivated to rent ! contact for more Info Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/108518 Property Id 108518 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5375169)
South Miami Heights
11860 SW 180th St
11860 Southwest 180th Street, South Miami Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Very nice single-family home for rent, 3 bed and 2 bath. Tile throughout the entire house, upgraded kitchen with quartz counter top.Open terrace with a spacious backyard great for entertaining, family bbq, and space for a boat.
Three Lakes
Azura
12755 SW 136th Ter, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,529
1358 sqft
Spacious, waterfront apartments with hardwood floors, private balconies, stainless steel appliances, and air conditioning. Community amenities include a coffee bar and media room. Close to Miami-Dade Zoological Park and Gardens.
Kendall
Pearl Dadeland
7440 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,996
1372 sqft
Fully furnished homes with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. Many community amenities, including a media room, game center, yoga studio and rooftop water oasis lounge. Near Dadeland Mall and Palmetto Expressway.
Richmond Naval Air Station
Atlantico at Kendall
16824 SW 137th Ave, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1266 sqft
Luxurious apartments with larger kitchens, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large soaking tubs and glass shower enclosures provided. On-site cyber cafe, resort-like pool, spinning room, and business center.
Kendall
Cherry Grove Village
9000 SW 97th Ave, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,204
1295 sqft
Twenty minutes from Miami downtown, these newly revamped homes feature granite countertops, large closets and fully equipped kitchens. Pet-friendly, with a business center, a children's playground and a 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center.
Richmond Naval Air Station
Mareas at Botanica
15520 SW 127th Ave, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1270 sqft
Mareas at Botanica offers a unique lifestyle where you can retreat within a thoughtfully designed community nestled in natural surroundings yet relish in resort-inspired amenities and on-site shopping and dining.
The Crossings
The Stratford
9051 SW 122nd Ave, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,029
1247 sqft
The Stratford offers 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments in Miami, FL.
The Crossings
Kings Colony Apartments
8961 SW 142nd Ave, The Crossings, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1353 sqft
Newly revamped apartments close to Country Mall and Miami Dade College. Units have hardwood floors, extra storage space and garbage disposal. Community online portal for easy payments and complaints redressal.
Richmond West
Park at Kendall
16480 SW 137th Ave, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1371 sqft
A fantastic community with a luxurious clubhouse, fitness center, and spinning room. Resort-style beach entry pool, fire pit, and grill. Updated apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, chef-inspired kitchens, and spacious layouts.
Kendall
Colony at Dadeland
9357 SW 77th Ave, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,526
1288 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and open layouts. Ample community amenities, including a clubhouse, two pools and 24/7 fitness center. Close to US Route 1 (Pinecrest Parkway). Near Dadeland Mall for convenient shopping.
Cutler Bay
19305 SW 79th Ct
19305 Southwest 79th Court, Cutler Bay, FL
Amazing Home at desired Cutler Cay 6Be/5Ba - Property Id: 179210 Welcome to Exclusive Living at the private gated community of Cutler Cay. This community features excellent security 24/7 . Manned gate house and regular patrols in the association.
