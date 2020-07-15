Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:20 PM

183 Apartments for rent in Palmetto Estates, FL with balconies

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Palmetto Estates
11223 SW 153 TE
11223 Southwest 153rd Terrace, Palmetto Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
EXCELLENT SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN SUNNY GARDENS ESTATES NEAR 152 ST EXIT THROUGH TURNPIKE EXPRESS WAY. 3/2 WITH 2 MASTER BEDROOMS. MANY SHOPPING STORES, MARKET PLACES AND RESTAURANTS IN THE AREA.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Palmetto Estates
15881 SW 108th Ave
15881 Southwest 108th Avenue, Palmetto Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed. 2 full baths, located in Brandon Woods, all tiled floors, granite kitchen, wood cabinets, family room, big roofed terrace, 2 car garage, accordion hurricane shutters, near mayor hways and Turnpike, super market, pharmacy, USI etc.
Results within 1 mile of Palmetto Estates
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
21 Units Available
Palmetto Bay
Casa Vera
8881 SW 172nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,413
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,719
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,059
1322 sqft
Prime location with easy access to downtown Miami and Everglades National Park. Luxury apartments have private balcony, walk-in closets and washer/dryer. Community features a pool with sundeck, entertainment area and cabana kitchen.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
29 Units Available
Three Lakes
Emerald Palms
12325 SW 151st St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,349
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,683
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1310 sqft
Resort-style gated community. On-site amenities including playground, pool, gym, hot tub and business center. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Pet-friendly with patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
63 Units Available
Palmetto Bay
Palmetto Station
17945 Southwest 97th Avenue, Palmetto Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,570
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,710
1355 sqft
Palmetto Station's exceptional design and craftsmanship with a wealth of exclusive amenities that adapt to the needs of our residents while staying true to classic traditional Miami.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
155 Units Available
Palmetto Bay
Soleste Bay Village
18301 South Dixie Highway, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,575
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,641
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
900 sqft
Soleste Bay Village is the new standard in luxury apartment living in Palmetto Bay, offering the style and conveniences of urban life, while maintaining the essence of a boutique neighborhood.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
2 Units Available
Palmetto Bay
18325 S Dixie Hwy
18325 South Dixie Highway, Palmetto Bay, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,399
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
BEAUTIFUL BUILDING WITH AMAZING AMENITIES!! LOW MOVE IN COSTS!! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! NEW BUILDING - STARTING AT $500 DEPOSIT WITH APPROVED CREDIT, YOU DON'T

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Three Lakes
14330 SW 121st Pl
14330 Southwest 121st Place, Three Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Very nice unit, completely remodeled, gated community with 24 hours guard, beautiful & confortable 2 story in Bonita Vilas. This property features 2 bedrooms and 1 bath and a half. Tile throughout ,open kitchen, patio and washer and dryer in unit.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Palmetto Bay
15845 SW 90th Ct
15845 Southwest 90th Court, Palmetto Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
TOWNHOUSE 2 BEDROOM 1-1/2 BATHS, TILE AND WOOD FLOORS,STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEW STACK WASHER & DRYER ALSO NEW WINDOW BLINDS.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
South Miami Heights
11860 SW 180th St
11860 Southwest 180th Street, South Miami Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Very nice single-family home for rent, 3 bed and 2 bath. Tile throughout the entire house, upgraded kitchen with quartz counter top.Open terrace with a spacious backyard great for entertaining, family bbq, and space for a boat.
Results within 5 miles of Palmetto Estates
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
89 Units Available
Kendall
Pearl Dadeland
7440 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,439
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,439
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,163
1055 sqft
Fully furnished homes with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. Many community amenities, including a media room, game center, yoga studio and rooftop water oasis lounge. Near Dadeland Mall and Palmetto Expressway.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
13 Units Available
The Crossings
Kings Colony Apartments
8961 SW 142nd Ave, The Crossings, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,614
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1353 sqft
Newly revamped apartments close to Country Mall and Miami Dade College. Units have hardwood floors, extra storage space and garbage disposal. Community online portal for easy payments and complaints redressal.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
12 Units Available
Three Lakes
Azura
12755 SW 136th Ter, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,551
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,529
1358 sqft
Spacious, waterfront apartments with hardwood floors, private balconies, stainless steel appliances, and air conditioning. Community amenities include a coffee bar and media room. Close to Miami-Dade Zoological Park and Gardens.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
5 Units Available
Richmond Naval Air Station
Atlantico at Kendall
16824 SW 137th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1266 sqft
Luxurious apartments with larger kitchens, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large soaking tubs and glass shower enclosures provided. On-site cyber cafe, resort-like pool, spinning room, and business center.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 15 at 06:14 PM
$
61 Units Available
Dadeland
AMLI Dadeland
8250 SW 72nd Ct, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,547
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,701
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,978
1037 sqft
Located between Highway 878 and Route 1. Luxury community with pool, yoga studio, concierge and clubhouse. Apartments feature patio/balcony, carpeting, stainless steel kitchen appliances and granite counters. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 PM
11 Units Available
Lago Mar
Sunset Gardens Apartments
7400 SW 107th Ave, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,635
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly two-bedroom apartments with access to dog park, tennis court, racquetball court, pool, and gym. Units are recently renovated and include in-unit laundry and appliances. Near Kendall Indian Hammocks Park.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 06:26 PM
$
26 Units Available
Kendall
Colony at Dadeland
9357 SW 77th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,584
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,821
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,526
1288 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and open layouts. Ample community amenities, including a clubhouse, two pools and 24/7 fitness center. Close to US Route 1 (Pinecrest Parkway). Near Dadeland Mall for convenient shopping.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
16 Units Available
The Crossings
The Stratford
9051 SW 122nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,029
1247 sqft
The Stratford offers 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments in Miami, FL.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
3 Units Available
Nob Hill
9856 N Kendall Dr, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,380
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
929 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nob Hill is located in the heart of Kendall at 9856 SW 88th Street near shops, popular restaurants, major highways and in the highly ranked Kendale Elementary school zone.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
10 Units Available
King Court
Harbour Key
11033 SW 88th St, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing and Professional Community. This Property is well maintained and clean. Staff is very pleasant and helpful. We have 1,2 and 3 bedrooms. Great location, quiet and good place to live in.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
5 Units Available
Pinecrest
Waterside Apartments
6763 S.W. 88th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterside Apartments is located at 6763 SW 88th Street, Miami, FL and is managed by CFH Group, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
1 Unit Available
King Court
Legacy at the Palms
10771 Southwest 88th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1220 sqft
Convenience and quality is what you’ll find at Legacy at the Palms. This cozy community offers 1 & 2 spacious bedroom apartment homes with updated interiors and exterior amenities for all residents to enjoy.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
5 Units Available
Richmond West
Park at Kendall
16480 SW 137th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1371 sqft
A fantastic community with a luxurious clubhouse, fitness center, and spinning room. Resort-style beach entry pool, fire pit, and grill. Updated apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, chef-inspired kitchens, and spacious layouts.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:40 PM
Contact for Availability
Palmetto Place Apartments
9601 SW 142nd Ave, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,194
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
905 sqft
Community offers one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. There's an onsite tennis court, pool, and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Located minutes from Kendale Lakes Plaza.
City Guide for Palmetto Estates, FL

"I live in Florida, and when people ask how close to the beach I am, I say, 'Twelve minutes or twelve hours. Depends on which beach you want to go to.'" -- Jarod Kintz

South Florida is a pretty incredible place, inspiring enough for Will Smith to write an anthem about it and for Ponce De Leon to go searching there for the mythical fountain of youth. But it's not all parties and beach life, although that is found in spades. Miami-Dade County is home to neighborhoods of diverse and eclectic style. Palmetto Estates, south of Miami proper, is just one such example. Find places for rent that are at or below the county average price, and live a life in the sun, with the pristine coast of Biscayne Bay only minutes away. Walk the white sands or the colorful boardwalks, where a wide variety of music can be heard emanating from the cafes nearby. Take in the world-famous nightlife of Miami, only a short drive away. Enjoy some of the finest food from cultures around the globe in Kendall, just to the north of Palmetto Estates. Drive south to the natural beauty of the Everglades or the Florida Keys. Whatever you do, whatever you enjoy, there's something for you in south Florida. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Palmetto Estates, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Palmetto Estates renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

