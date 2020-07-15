183 Apartments for rent in Palmetto Estates, FL with balconies
1 of 20
1 of 9
1 of 37
1 of 44
1 of 45
1 of 66
1 of 7
1 of 7
1 of 16
1 of 6
1 of 34
1 of 23
1 of 19
1 of 37
1 of 50
1 of 35
1 of 19
1 of 16
1 of 21
1 of 27
1 of 27
1 of 2
1 of 35
1 of 12
"I live in Florida, and when people ask how close to the beach I am, I say, 'Twelve minutes or twelve hours. Depends on which beach you want to go to.'" -- Jarod Kintz
South Florida is a pretty incredible place, inspiring enough for Will Smith to write an anthem about it and for Ponce De Leon to go searching there for the mythical fountain of youth. But it's not all parties and beach life, although that is found in spades. Miami-Dade County is home to neighborhoods of diverse and eclectic style. Palmetto Estates, south of Miami proper, is just one such example. Find places for rent that are at or below the county average price, and live a life in the sun, with the pristine coast of Biscayne Bay only minutes away. Walk the white sands or the colorful boardwalks, where a wide variety of music can be heard emanating from the cafes nearby. Take in the world-famous nightlife of Miami, only a short drive away. Enjoy some of the finest food from cultures around the globe in Kendall, just to the north of Palmetto Estates. Drive south to the natural beauty of the Everglades or the Florida Keys. Whatever you do, whatever you enjoy, there's something for you in south Florida. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Palmetto Estates renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.