1 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:53 AM
145 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Palmetto Estates, FL
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Palmetto Estates
15888 SW 95th Ave
15888 Southwest 95th Avenue, Palmetto Estates, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Great location . This one bedroom one bath unit has a large dining / living area with view to golf course. One block away from Publix market, gas station and two blocks to the Metro bus.
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
29 Units Available
Three Lakes
Emerald Palms
12325 SW 151st St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,349
724 sqft
Resort-style gated community. On-site amenities including playground, pool, gym, hot tub and business center. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Pet-friendly with patios or balconies.
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
63 Units Available
Palmetto Bay
Palmetto Station
17945 Southwest 97th Avenue, Palmetto Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,570
725 sqft
Palmetto Station's exceptional design and craftsmanship with a wealth of exclusive amenities that adapt to the needs of our residents while staying true to classic traditional Miami.
Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
155 Units Available
Palmetto Bay
Soleste Bay Village
18301 South Dixie Highway, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,641
693 sqft
Soleste Bay Village is the new standard in luxury apartment living in Palmetto Bay, offering the style and conveniences of urban life, while maintaining the essence of a boutique neighborhood.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
21 Units Available
Palmetto Bay
Casa Vera
8881 SW 172nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,413
818 sqft
Prime location with easy access to downtown Miami and Everglades National Park. Luxury apartments have private balcony, walk-in closets and washer/dryer. Community features a pool with sundeck, entertainment area and cabana kitchen.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Palmetto Bay
15100 SW 89 Ave
15100 Southwest 89th Avenue, Palmetto Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
400 sqft
Beautiful Studio in Palmetto Bay - Property Id: 304357 New large and modern studio in the heart of Palmetto Bay. With bathroom, kitchenette, washer and dryer. All new appliances and plenty of storage. A block away from Aldi's.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
2 Units Available
Palmetto Bay
18325 S Dixie Hwy
18325 South Dixie Highway, Palmetto Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,399
BEAUTIFUL BUILDING WITH AMAZING AMENITIES!! LOW MOVE IN COSTS!! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! NEW BUILDING - STARTING AT $500 DEPOSIT WITH APPROVED CREDIT, YOU DON'T
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
13 Units Available
The Crossings
Kings Colony Apartments
8961 SW 142nd Ave, The Crossings, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
759 sqft
Newly revamped apartments close to Country Mall and Miami Dade College. Units have hardwood floors, extra storage space and garbage disposal. Community online portal for easy payments and complaints redressal.
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
5 Units Available
Richmond Naval Air Station
Atlantico at Kendall
16824 SW 137th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
804 sqft
Luxurious apartments with larger kitchens, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large soaking tubs and glass shower enclosures provided. On-site cyber cafe, resort-like pool, spinning room, and business center.
Last updated July 16 at 12:20 AM
60 Units Available
Dadeland
AMLI Dadeland
8250 SW 72nd Ct, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,701
764 sqft
Located between Highway 878 and Route 1. Luxury community with pool, yoga studio, concierge and clubhouse. Apartments feature patio/balcony, carpeting, stainless steel kitchen appliances and granite counters. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
89 Units Available
Kendall
Pearl Dadeland
7440 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,439
778 sqft
Fully furnished homes with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. Many community amenities, including a media room, game center, yoga studio and rooftop water oasis lounge. Near Dadeland Mall and Palmetto Expressway.
Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
16 Units Available
The Crossings
The Stratford
9051 SW 122nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
843 sqft
The Stratford offers 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments in Miami, FL.
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
12 Units Available
Three Lakes
Azura
12755 SW 136th Ter, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,551
797 sqft
Spacious, waterfront apartments with hardwood floors, private balconies, stainless steel appliances, and air conditioning. Community amenities include a coffee bar and media room. Close to Miami-Dade Zoological Park and Gardens.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
10 Units Available
King Court
Harbour Key
11033 SW 88th St, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
730 sqft
Amazing and Professional Community. This Property is well maintained and clean. Staff is very pleasant and helpful. We have 1,2 and 3 bedrooms. Great location, quiet and good place to live in.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
5 Units Available
Pinecrest
Waterside Apartments
6763 S.W. 88th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
804 sqft
Waterside Apartments is located at 6763 SW 88th Street, Miami, FL and is managed by CFH Group, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
3 Units Available
Nob Hill
9856 N Kendall Dr, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,380
743 sqft
Nob Hill is located in the heart of Kendall at 9856 SW 88th Street near shops, popular restaurants, major highways and in the highly ranked Kendale Elementary school zone.
Last updated July 16 at 12:16 AM
26 Units Available
Kendall
Colony at Dadeland
9357 SW 77th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,584
774 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and open layouts. Ample community amenities, including a clubhouse, two pools and 24/7 fitness center. Close to US Route 1 (Pinecrest Parkway). Near Dadeland Mall for convenient shopping.
Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
65 Units Available
Richmond Naval Air Station
Mareas at Botanica
15520 SW 127th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,570
719 sqft
Mareas at Botanica offers a unique lifestyle where you can retreat within a thoughtfully designed community nestled in natural surroundings yet relish in resort-inspired amenities and on-site shopping and dining.
Last updated July 12 at 09:40 PM
Contact for Availability
Palmetto Place Apartments
9601 SW 142nd Ave, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,194
645 sqft
Community offers one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. There's an onsite tennis court, pool, and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Located minutes from Kendale Lakes Plaza.
Last updated July 16 at 12:29 AM
11 Units Available
Lago Mar
Sunset Gardens Apartments
7400 SW 107th Ave, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,635
760 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom apartments with access to dog park, tennis court, racquetball court, pool, and gym. Units are recently renovated and include in-unit laundry and appliances. Near Kendall Indian Hammocks Park.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
3 Units Available
Dadeland
Bermuda Villas
7325 SW 82nd St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,240
570 sqft
$0 Admin Fee for New Move-Ins - Limited Time Offer! Nestled in the heart of Kendall, sits this intimate retreat from today’s daily pressures. Its magnificent resort-style setting and amenities offer a complete package for relaxation and enjoyment.
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
10765 SW 108 AVE
10765 Southwest 108th Avenue, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
750 sqft
1 Bed / 1 Bath apartment located near MDC South - Property Id: 111988 This gorgeous 1 Bed / 1 Bath apartment is located in Miami, FL near Miami Dade College South. It offers quick access to the Don Shula expressway.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Kendall
13100 sw 92 ave
13100 Southwest 92nd Avenue, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
840 sqft
One bedroom apartment /The falls- Kendall - Property Id: 292518 one bedroom apartment for rent The falls , Kendall Laminated floors Tile in kitchen, granite and wooden cabinets, balcony view to pool and gardens, lots of light, walk in closet, and
Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Kenland
9060 SW 125th Ave C2
9060 Southwest 125th Avenue, The Crossings, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
750 sqft
Sought out Kenland Condo apartment for rent close to numerous shopping centers and major roads. Well qualified tenants just 1st and security deposit to move in. Renters insurance must be kept and maintained during all times of the lease.
