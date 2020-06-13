Apartment List
/
FL
/
palmetto bay
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:19 AM

193 Apartments for rent in Palmetto Bay, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Palmetto Bay
41 Units Available
Palmetto Station
17945 Southwest 97th Avenue, Palmetto Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,570
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,710
1355 sqft
Palmetto Station's exceptional design and craftsmanship with a wealth of exclusive amenities that adapt to the needs of our residents while staying true to classic traditional Miami.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Palmetto Bay
1 Unit Available
15020 SW 89th Ct
15020 Southwest 89th Court, Palmetto Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
North Palmetto Bay Single Family home recently painted awaits its next family. This 3/2 which actually can function as a 4/3 or 3 bedroom + office and 3 bathroom home is located in a quiet neighborhood.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Palmetto Bay
1 Unit Available
15845 SW 90th Ct
15845 Southwest 90th Court, Palmetto Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
TOWNHOUSE 2 BEDROOM 1-1/2 BATHS, TILE AND WOOD FLOORS,STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEW STACK WASHER & DRYER ALSO NEW WINDOW BLINDS.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Palmetto Bay
1 Unit Available
8151 SW 143rd St
8151 Southwest 143rd Street, Palmetto Bay, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
GREAT RENTAL - 4/3 EXECUTIVE POOL HOME, IN NORTH PALMETTO BAY, TROPICAL BACKYARD WITH POOL, CHICKEE HUT AND BARBECUE AREA - PARADISE AT ITS BEST.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Palmetto Bay
1 Unit Available
7515 SW 167 St
7515 Southwest 167th Street, Palmetto Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
Everything you wanted for a long or short term lease --Impact Windows-New Roof-Update kitchen-Open floor plan-Near Deering Estate. This 3/2 with screened in patio and beautiful oaks is the perfect rental.. Easy to show-Call for appointment!

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Palmetto Bay
1 Unit Available
15200 SW 72nd Ct
15200 Southwest 72nd Court, Palmetto Bay, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
Large four bedroom pool home in Palmetto Bay. This home is an amazing location. You can walk to Deering Estate. Close to Coral Reef Elementary and Westminster Christian School. Adults 18 years or older must each pay $50.

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Palmetto Bay
1 Unit Available
16240 SW 92nd Ave
16240 Southwest 92nd Avenue, Palmetto Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Spacious Palmetto Bay 3/2.5 town home, 1,667SF. Large kitchen with lots of counter space, large family room. 3 bedrooms on second floor, a balcony with pool view. Tile flooring throughout first floor, laminate wood on second. washer/dryer.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Palmetto Bay
1 Unit Available
8100 SW 142 Ter
8100 Southwest 142nd Terrace, Palmetto Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Palmetto Bay pool home available for lease, possible furnished, partially or totally empty.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Palmetto Bay
1 Unit Available
16020 SW 91st Ct
16020 Southwest 91st Court, Palmetto Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
This charming Palmetto Bay home, located inside gated community of "Casa de Campo", offers everything that you need and more, for the lowest rental price in the area.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Palmetto Bay
1 Unit Available
14741 SW 83rd Ct
14741 Southwest 83rd Court, Palmetto Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
ENJOY THIS LARGE AND ELEGANT RESIDENTIAL HOME IN DESIRABLE MANGOWOOD, BEAUTIFUL WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT INSIDE AND MARBLE FLOORS ON THE OUTSIDE POOL DECK, CROWN MOLDINGS & DECORATIVE BASEBOARDS, BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Palmetto Bay
1 Unit Available
15837 SW 91st Ct
15837 Southwest 91st Court, Palmetto Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
This beautiful, totally remodeled corner townhouse is a joy to see. It's located on a quiet street in the desirable Palmetto Bay Community. The tiled kitchen living and dining areas open to a screened patio for private outdoor space.
Results within 1 mile of Palmetto Bay

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
13100 sw 92 ave
13100 Southwest 92nd Avenue, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
840 sqft
One bedroom apartment /The falls- Kendall - Property Id: 292518 one bedroom apartment for rent The falls , Kendall Laminated floors Tile in kitchen, granite and wooden cabinets, balcony Amenities Water included Asking $1375 First, last and

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
12619 SW 78th Ave
12619 Southwest 78th Avenue, Pinecrest, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,200
TRUE RESORT STYLE LIVING! THIS SPACIOUS 4/3 MODERN HOME WAS CUSTOM BUILT BY ARCHITECT JULIAN BARNES AND INSPIRED BY MAYAN INFLUENCES.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
9089 Sw 129th Ln
9089 Southwest 129th Lane, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2920 sqft
PRIME FALLS LOCATION AT THE GATED COMMUNITY OF BRIAR LAKE. ONE LEVEL, 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH WITH SPLIT FLOOR PLAN, VAULTED CEILINGS AND LOTS OF WINDOWS THROUGHOUT. EAT IN KITCHEN, LARGE LIVING/DINING AREAS, SCREENED PATIO, PLUS PRIVATE BACKYARD.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
9760 SW 184th St
9760 Eureka Drive, Cutler Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
978 sqft
$1400 - 2/1 apartment has balcony at Cutler Bay close to US1 major road, Turnpike, shopping center, school.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
13718 SW 90th Ave
13718 Southwest 90th Avenue, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
DON'T MISS OUT!! THIS NEVER RENTED BEFORE, BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED & SPACIOUS 2/2 FEATURES A SPECTACULAR OPEN KITCHEN & UPDATED BATHROOMS, 1ST FLOOR LOCATION WITH A PRIVATE PATIO, NEAR CLUBHOUSE AND BOTH COMMUNITY POOLS.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
7300 SW 121st St
7300 Southwest 121st Street, Pinecrest, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,800
BEAUTIFUL HOME IN PINECREST, VERY HARD TO COME BY A TRUE JEWEL, 4/3 PICTURE PERFECT FAMILY HOME IN CENTRAL PINECREST! GORGEOUSLY UPDATED WITH IMPACT GLASS DOORS, PLANTATION SHUTTERS, BEAUTIFUL BAMBOO WOOD FLOORS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, CROWN

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
13406 SW 58th Ct
13406 Southwest 58th Court, Pinecrest, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
Gorgeous and mostly updated Pinecrest Elementary family rental on quiet child-friendly street in sought after Gables by the Sea/Pinecrest by the Sea.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
King's Bay
1 Unit Available
14610 Tarpon Dr
14610 Tarpon Drive, Coral Gables, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
Impeccable 4 bed/3bath completely remodeled house in the sought-after Kings Bay community near Palmetto Bay. A boater's paradise with deeded access to Deering Bay marina (no bridges to Biscayne Bay).

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
12825 SW 77th Ave
12825 Southwest 77th Avenue, Pinecrest, FL
5 Bedrooms
$8,000
Stunning remodeled home with a guest house! Top of the line finishes & appliances, built-in closets & high impact windows. Main residence boasts 4 bedrooms, a den and 3.5 bathrooms. Spanish porcelain floors flow throughout an open floor plan.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Deering Bay
1 Unit Available
13647 Deering Bay Dr
13647 Deering Bay Drive, Coral Gables, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,200
Renovated 3/3.5 waterfront condo in rarely available Venice Tower in Deering Bay. Bright & spacious open living area with wrap around balcony. The best SE views of lagoon, golf course, & Grand Marina.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Gables by The Sea
1 Unit Available
12855 RED ROAD
12855 SW 57th Ave, Coral Gables, FL
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
CUSTOM MEDITERRANEAN STYLE HOME FOR RENT IN GATED COMMUNITY OF GABLES BY THE SEA. 4 BEDROOMS/3 BATHS PLUS BONUS ROOM WITH BATH ON POOL LEVEL.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
6760 SW Chapman Field
6760 SW 124th St, Pinecrest, FL
8 Bedrooms
$19,000
9 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort Style. Two story custom Pinecrest home. Floor to ceiling impact windows and doors. Tennis court and covered terrace, overlooking pool, garden and pool house. Den, Gym Room and Sauna. Main House: 7 bedroom 7 bathroom and 1/2.

1 of 88

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Gables by The Sea
1 Unit Available
13001 Deva St
13001 Deva Street, Coral Gables, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
Your key to “Paradise” with 100' Direct Ocean Access on wide, protected waterway on Deva St in coveted Gables by the Sea guard-gated community along Biscayne Bay.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Palmetto Bay, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Palmetto Bay renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Palmetto Bay 1 BedroomsPalmetto Bay 2 BedroomsPalmetto Bay 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalmetto Bay 3 BedroomsPalmetto Bay Apartments with Balcony
Palmetto Bay Apartments with GaragePalmetto Bay Apartments with GymPalmetto Bay Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPalmetto Bay Apartments with Move-in SpecialsPalmetto Bay Apartments with Parking
Palmetto Bay Apartments with PoolPalmetto Bay Apartments with Washer-DryerPalmetto Bay Dog Friendly ApartmentsPalmetto Bay Furnished ApartmentsPalmetto Bay Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLLauderhill, FLThe Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FLSweetwater, FLSouth Miami, FL
Key Largo, FLPembroke Park, FLWest Miami, FLLighthouse Point, FLGolden Glades, FLTavernier, FLBiscayne Park, FLTamiami, FLIslamorada, Village of Islands, FLSouthwest Ranches, FLThree Lakes, FLSouth Miami Heights, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College