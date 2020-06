8151 SW 143rd St

Amenities

GREAT RENTAL - 4/3 EXECUTIVE POOL HOME, IN NORTH PALMETTO BAY, TROPICAL BACKYARD WITH POOL, CHICKEE HUT AND BARBECUE AREA - PARADISE AT ITS BEST. CATHEDRAL CEILINGS, OPEN KITCHEN AND LARGE GREAT ROOM WITH SEPARATE BREAKFAST AREA, GRANITE COUNTER TOP AND ISLAND, WOOD CABINETS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. LARGE DINING ROOM AND LIVING ROOM. SPLIT BEDROOM PLAN. IMPACT WINDOWS AND DOORS THROUGHOUT HOME. PALMETTO ELEMENTARY, MIDDLE AND HIGH SCHOOL. WALK TO CORAL REEF PARK, SHOPPING, AND EXPRESSWAYS. Renter Needs General Liability Insurance