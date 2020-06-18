8100 SW 142 Ter

Amenities

Palmetto Bay pool home available for lease, possible furnished, partially or totally empty. Spacious 3 bedroom (plus a bonus room off the master bedroom) plus garage converted with the potential for a perfect area for an office, exercise room or playroom. Very nice kitchen overlooking the screened in pool/patio and adjacent to the family room with built in furniture. Great schools, close by parks, restaurants and easy access to highways. This is a very nice executive rental home for a year and/or possibly more.