8100 SW 142 Ter
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:04 PM

8100 SW 142 Ter

8100 Southwest 142nd Terrace · (305) 542-6952
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8100 Southwest 142nd Terrace, Palmetto Bay, FL 33158
Palmetto Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Palmetto Bay pool home available for lease, possible furnished, partially or totally empty. Spacious 3 bedroom (plus a bonus room off the master bedroom) plus garage converted with the potential for a perfect area for an office, exercise room or playroom. Very nice kitchen overlooking the screened in pool/patio and adjacent to the family room with built in furniture. Great schools, close by parks, restaurants and easy access to highways. This is a very nice executive rental home for a year and/or possibly more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8100 SW 142 Ter have any available units?
8100 SW 142 Ter has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8100 SW 142 Ter have?
Some of 8100 SW 142 Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8100 SW 142 Ter currently offering any rent specials?
8100 SW 142 Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8100 SW 142 Ter pet-friendly?
No, 8100 SW 142 Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palmetto Bay.
Does 8100 SW 142 Ter offer parking?
Yes, 8100 SW 142 Ter does offer parking.
Does 8100 SW 142 Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8100 SW 142 Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8100 SW 142 Ter have a pool?
Yes, 8100 SW 142 Ter has a pool.
Does 8100 SW 142 Ter have accessible units?
No, 8100 SW 142 Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 8100 SW 142 Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8100 SW 142 Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 8100 SW 142 Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 8100 SW 142 Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
