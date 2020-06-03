16020 SW 91st Ct

Amenities

This charming Palmetto Bay home, located inside gated community of "Casa de Campo", offers everything that you need and more, for the lowest rental price in the area. Built in 2005, it has high ceilings, large windows, plenty of closets, a laundry room under a/c, a two car garage & an oversized third bedroom (from original 4 bedroom model). The kitchen opens to the family room and back patio, and features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a pantry. New window blinds were installed as well as a brand new dryer. All bedrooms feature beautiful laminate wood floors. Great community to roller skate, ride bike and fish in the canal. Excellent school district w/all magnet schools as well as very easy & prompt access to US1, Florida Turnpike, Coral Reef Dr and Old Cutler Rd.