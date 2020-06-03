All apartments in Palmetto Bay
Palmetto Bay, FL
16020 SW 91st Ct
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:21 PM

16020 SW 91st Ct

16020 Southwest 91st Court · (305) 962-4148
Location

16020 Southwest 91st Court, Palmetto Bay, FL 33157
Palmetto Bay

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This charming Palmetto Bay home, located inside gated community of "Casa de Campo", offers everything that you need and more, for the lowest rental price in the area. Built in 2005, it has high ceilings, large windows, plenty of closets, a laundry room under a/c, a two car garage & an oversized third bedroom (from original 4 bedroom model). The kitchen opens to the family room and back patio, and features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a pantry. New window blinds were installed as well as a brand new dryer. All bedrooms feature beautiful laminate wood floors. Great community to roller skate, ride bike and fish in the canal. Excellent school district w/all magnet schools as well as very easy & prompt access to US1, Florida Turnpike, Coral Reef Dr and Old Cutler Rd.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16020 SW 91st Ct have any available units?
16020 SW 91st Ct has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16020 SW 91st Ct have?
Some of 16020 SW 91st Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16020 SW 91st Ct currently offering any rent specials?
16020 SW 91st Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16020 SW 91st Ct pet-friendly?
No, 16020 SW 91st Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palmetto Bay.
Does 16020 SW 91st Ct offer parking?
Yes, 16020 SW 91st Ct does offer parking.
Does 16020 SW 91st Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16020 SW 91st Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16020 SW 91st Ct have a pool?
No, 16020 SW 91st Ct does not have a pool.
Does 16020 SW 91st Ct have accessible units?
No, 16020 SW 91st Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 16020 SW 91st Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16020 SW 91st Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 16020 SW 91st Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16020 SW 91st Ct has units with air conditioning.
