Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:37 AM
102 Furnished Apartments for rent in Palmetto Bay, FL
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Palmetto Bay
1 Unit Available
8100 SW 142 Ter
8100 Southwest 142nd Terrace, Palmetto Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Palmetto Bay pool home available for lease, possible furnished, partially or totally empty.
Results within 5 miles of Palmetto Bay
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Kendall
90 Units Available
Pearl Dadeland
7440 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,655
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1055 sqft
Fully furnished homes with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. Many community amenities, including a media room, game center, yoga studio and rooftop water oasis lounge. Near Dadeland Mall and Palmetto Expressway.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Riviera
86 Units Available
The Residences at Thesis
1340 South Dixie Highway, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,870
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,270
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Crossings
1 Unit Available
10424 SW 127th Ct
10424 Southwest 127th Court, The Crossings, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
LOCATION* LOCATION*LOCATION* This home has it all! Large family room,2 Car Garage, large Master Bedroom/Walk in closet. Beautiful Custom Kitchen Cabinets.Pets welcome. Wonderful open floor plan. EXTRA LARGE FENCED CORNER LOT. Call for Appt.
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
South Miami
1 Unit Available
7341 Sw 67th Ct
7341 Southwest 67th Court, South Miami, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,400
2 sqft
Monthly vacation/seasonal rental. 5 star listing. Contact landlord direct for discount.Can be rented Weekly for $1,950Beautiful 1970s home completely redone, private backyard with swimming pool. Private gate, lots of space. Maid service provided.
Last updated June 14 at 01:52am
Princeton
1 Unit Available
11611 Southwest 232nd Lane
11611 Southwest 232nd Lane, Princeton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2437 sqft
11611 Southwest 232nd Lane Apt #0, Homestead, FL 33032 - 4 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: allowed.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Riviera
1 Unit Available
6580 Santona St
6580 Santona Street, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,345
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Location! Location! Location! Spacious FURNISHED studio in Coral Gables. 6 month rental! Near the University of Miami. Open Floor plan, large closets with extra storage, laminate wood floors, screened balcony. 1 parking spot and 2 pools.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7285 SW 90 ST
7285 Southwest 90th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully furnished 1 bedroom 1 bathroom in impeccable condition. Located in sought after Downtown Dadeland. Granite counters, tiled floor, washer and dryer, covered parking, balcony off living room, great views.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
South Miami
1 Unit Available
5731 SW 72ND ST
5731 Sunset Dr, South Miami, FL
Studio
$1,450
Fully furnished & remodeled studio inside Sunset Place. Unit features a new bathroom, light flooring, kitchen with stainless steel appliances. It has a sitting area, TV, dinette set and bedroom set - just like an extended stay hotel.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
South Miami
1 Unit Available
6001 SW 70th St
6001 Southwest 70th Street, South Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Do not worry for your credit score. We are asking for 3 months to move in, background check and proof of your income. Furnished condo few minutes from University of Miami, Hospitals, Sunset Place and Metro Rail.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
7710 Erwin Rd
7710 Erwin Road, Miami-Dade County, FL
6 Bedrooms
$22,000
Contemporary custom built home in gorgeous Ponce Davis neighborhood. Built in 2013, this stunning estate sits on a fully fenced & gated 20,000+SF lot with tropical landscaping.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Gables Estates
1 Unit Available
8815 Arvida Dr
8815 Arvida Drive, Coral Gables, FL
6 Bedrooms
$60,000
Set perfectly on a 50,000sf waterfront lot in prestigious and gated Gables Estates, this brand new classic Palladian home offers the perfect backdrop for either lavish entertaining or cozy family affairs.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
9241 SW 101st Ave
9241 Southwest 101st Avenue, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
3 bedrooms/2 bedroom all utilities/internet/cable included in rent.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sunrise Harbour
1 Unit Available
6901 Edgewater Dr
6901 Edgewater Drive, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
Seconds from Biscayne Bay, this waterfront furnished apartment is stunningly decorated. It was designed by Jenny Peters of "Peters and Mbiango”.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7280 SW 89th St
7280 Southwest 89th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
770 sqft
Beautiful and spacious one bedroom / one bathroom apartment, completely furnished and equipped in the very heart of Downtown Dadeland. Modern kitchen with granite counter-top and stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer in unit.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Princeton
1 Unit Available
23061 SW 114th Path
23061 Southwest 114th Path, Princeton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
A beautiful 4/3 partially furnished home near Somerset Academy, Publix shopping center in a happy and family oriented neighborhood. No carpets, brand new home with all new appliances and an outdoor concrete slab perfect for any outside events.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Kendall
1 Unit Available
9838 SW 94th Ter
9838 Southwest 94th Terrace, Kendall, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
Large 4 Bedroom, 3.5 bath single family home with enclosed den/home office + large game/entertainment room. Private, screened in pool area with heated pool, custom hot tub and custom barbecue/grill area. Large fenced in yard.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
7785 SW 86th St
7785 Southwest 86th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
FURNISHED Newly remodeled Apt. in gated community with security guards providing 24-7 protection. Professionally decorated 1 bedroom with 1 1/2 baths and private open balcony. Wall mounted flat screens in Living Room and Bedroom.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
South Miami
1 Unit Available
5709 SW 58th Ter
5709 Southwest 58th Terrace, Miami-Dade County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy, Remodeled 2/1 duplex unit with enclosed patio, centrally located blocks away from the University of Miami, walking distance to sunset place, shops, movies, restaurants and metro-rail station, upgraded kitchen and bath, impact windows and
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Glenvar Heights
1 Unit Available
8400 SW 65 AVE
8400 SW 65th Ave, Glenvar Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Furnished long or short term rates available. Located in South Miami/ Coral Gables neighborhood. East off US 1. Close to the University of Miami and Hospitals. Great shopping, dining and entertainment. $2M plus homes across the street.
Results within 10 miles of Palmetto Bay
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Village of Merrick Park
34 Units Available
Gables Ponce
310 Granello Ave, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,735
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,840
1153 sqft
Gables Ponce is a pet-friendly apartment community that offers a variety of floor plans. Each unit features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors and extra storage.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Coral Gables Section
11 Units Available
Gables Grand Plaza Apartments
353 Aragon Ave, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,843
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,164
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,505
1312 sqft
Luxury community near I-95, US 1 and I-836. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry, granite countertops and extra storage. Community features include a pool, game room, and clubhouse. Garage available.
Last updated June 14 at 01:07am
Shenandoah
26 Units Available
InTown
1900 SW 8th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,519
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,862
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,451
1320 sqft
This vibrant community offers its residents a gym, pool and valet service. Units are furnished and include stainless steel appliances. Conveniently located along Route 41 near Maximo Gomez Park and Miami Senior High School.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Fontainebleau Park West
55 Units Available
Doral View
901 NW 97th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,499
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,788
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,096
1268 sqft
An elegant community that's close to area schools, parks and shopping. Updated interiors feature walk-in closets, private spa bathrooms and ample space. These luxury apartments provide residents with access to resort-like features.
