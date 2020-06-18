All apartments in Palmetto Bay
Find more places like 15200 SW 72nd Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palmetto Bay, FL
/
15200 SW 72nd Ct
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

15200 SW 72nd Ct

15200 Southwest 72nd Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palmetto Bay
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15200 Southwest 72nd Court, Palmetto Bay, FL 33157
Palmetto Bay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Large four bedroom pool home in Palmetto Bay. This home is an amazing location. You can walk to Deering Estate. Close to Coral Reef Elementary and Westminster Christian School. Adults 18 years or older must each pay $50.00 for a credit check to South Dade Realty. Tenant responsible for pool and lawn maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15200 SW 72nd Ct have any available units?
15200 SW 72nd Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palmetto Bay, FL.
What amenities does 15200 SW 72nd Ct have?
Some of 15200 SW 72nd Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15200 SW 72nd Ct currently offering any rent specials?
15200 SW 72nd Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15200 SW 72nd Ct pet-friendly?
No, 15200 SW 72nd Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palmetto Bay.
Does 15200 SW 72nd Ct offer parking?
Yes, 15200 SW 72nd Ct does offer parking.
Does 15200 SW 72nd Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15200 SW 72nd Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15200 SW 72nd Ct have a pool?
Yes, 15200 SW 72nd Ct has a pool.
Does 15200 SW 72nd Ct have accessible units?
No, 15200 SW 72nd Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 15200 SW 72nd Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15200 SW 72nd Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 15200 SW 72nd Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 15200 SW 72nd Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palmetto Station
17945 Southwest 97th Avenue
Palmetto Bay, FL 33157

Similar Pages

Palmetto Bay 1 BedroomsPalmetto Bay 2 Bedrooms
Palmetto Bay 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalmetto Bay 3 Bedrooms
Palmetto Bay Apartments with Move-in Specials

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLLauderhill, FLThe Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FLSweetwater, FLSouth Miami, FL
Key Largo, FLPembroke Park, FLWest Miami, FLLighthouse Point, FLGolden Glades, FLTavernier, FLBiscayne Park, FLTamiami, FLIslamorada, Village of Islands, FLSouthwest Ranches, FLThree Lakes, FLSouth Miami Heights, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College