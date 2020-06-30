2 Ponte Vedra Court, Palm Valley, FL 32082 Palm Valley
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Wonderful Ponte Vedra Beach Townhouse. Each bedroom has its own full bath. Half bath downstairs. Screen lanai and spacious storage room. Fully equipped kitchen. Convenient to JTB and beaches. Must see this adorable townhouse! 2 assigned parking spaces. ** Available April 1st **
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2 PONTE VEDRA CT have any available units?
2 PONTE VEDRA CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Valley, FL.
What amenities does 2 PONTE VEDRA CT have?
Some of 2 PONTE VEDRA CT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 PONTE VEDRA CT currently offering any rent specials?
2 PONTE VEDRA CT is not currently offering any rent specials.