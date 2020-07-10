964 Valley View Cir

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/25897bb055 ---- Gorgeous 4BR/2BA Home in Deep Spring community of Palm Harbor. Features a great open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors in the living areas, wood burning fireplace, formal dining room, crown molding, plant shelves and so much more! The dream kitchen has stainless steel appliances, sleek black granite counters, an abundance of cabinets, breakfast bar and eat-in kitchen. Relax in the large master suite complete with walk-in closet and en suite bath including double vanities, separate shower and garden soaking tub. The second, third and fourth bedrooms are just as spacious with ample closet space. Enjoy summer afternoons sitting on the screened-in lanai overlooking the large fenced in back yard with mature landscaping. Centrally located to all Central Florida\'s attractions and Gulf Beaches. Located just north of Innisbrook Golf Course and Spa, minutes from the Historic Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks Greek Village, Lake Tarpon and Gulf Coast Beaches such as Fred Howard Park and Honeymoon Island! Tenant Occupied, Available 8/10/2019. Carpet Disposal Fenced Garage Granite Counter Hoa Pet Restrictions Pets Allowed Screened Patio Vaulted Ceilings Washer/Dryer Hookups Washer/Dryer In Unit Wood Flooring