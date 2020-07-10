All apartments in Palm Harbor
Home
/
Palm Harbor, FL
/
964 Valley View Cir
Last updated July 25 2019 at 4:35 PM

964 Valley View Cir

964 Valley View Circle · No Longer Available
Location

964 Valley View Circle, Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/25897bb055 ---- Gorgeous 4BR/2BA Home in Deep Spring community of Palm Harbor. Features a great open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors in the living areas, wood burning fireplace, formal dining room, crown molding, plant shelves and so much more! The dream kitchen has stainless steel appliances, sleek black granite counters, an abundance of cabinets, breakfast bar and eat-in kitchen. Relax in the large master suite complete with walk-in closet and en suite bath including double vanities, separate shower and garden soaking tub. The second, third and fourth bedrooms are just as spacious with ample closet space. Enjoy summer afternoons sitting on the screened-in lanai overlooking the large fenced in back yard with mature landscaping. Centrally located to all Central Florida\'s attractions and Gulf Beaches. Located just north of Innisbrook Golf Course and Spa, minutes from the Historic Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks Greek Village, Lake Tarpon and Gulf Coast Beaches such as Fred Howard Park and Honeymoon Island! Tenant Occupied, Available 8/10/2019. Carpet Disposal Fenced Garage Granite Counter Hoa Pet Restrictions Pets Allowed Screened Patio Vaulted Ceilings Washer/Dryer Hookups Washer/Dryer In Unit Wood Flooring

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 964 Valley View Cir have any available units?
964 Valley View Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 964 Valley View Cir have?
Some of 964 Valley View Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 964 Valley View Cir currently offering any rent specials?
964 Valley View Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 964 Valley View Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 964 Valley View Cir is pet friendly.
Does 964 Valley View Cir offer parking?
Yes, 964 Valley View Cir offers parking.
Does 964 Valley View Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 964 Valley View Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 964 Valley View Cir have a pool?
No, 964 Valley View Cir does not have a pool.
Does 964 Valley View Cir have accessible units?
No, 964 Valley View Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 964 Valley View Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 964 Valley View Cir does not have units with dishwashers.

