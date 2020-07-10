849 HILLSIDE DRIVE

Amenities

Join the highly desirable Westlake Village community in Palm Harbor! This 3 bedroom / 3 bathroom, plus office and 2 bonus room two-story house offers an excellent amount of living space! Large kitchen with eat in nook opens to either your fireplace lit living room or formal dining room. A bonus to the interior living space - come see this 1/4 acre lot, large back yard with deck and fire pit. Well maintained interior adornments, newer carpet and updated bathrooms make this home move in ready! Two minute walk to community pool, basketball court, tennis courts, playground, and nature trail. Multiple newer A/C units (2015) and roof (2013) combine for maximum efficiency - average electric bill <$100/month! In close proximity to Palm Harbor University High School, jewel of this excellent school district. Quaint downtown Palm Harbor restaurants and shops are just minutes away! Close access to Pinellas Trail, US HWY 19 N, and the gorgeous beaches of Honeymoon Island! Call for your showing today!