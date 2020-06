Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground

Available for annual rental,this cute 2 bedroom,one bath home in Sutherland Town/Ozona. Close to the Pinellas Trail, Pop Stansel Park(with fishing and boat access, playgrounds and more. Just a short ride to Honeymoon Island, Dunedin and Tarpon Springs. Old Florida lifestyle can be yours. .Partially fenced yard,plenty of parking. Golf cart friendly community, some fun local restaurants and more Home features hardwood floor in living room,updated kitchen,washer/dryer combo,newer A/C.