Last updated November 21 2019 at 3:28 AM

816 Village Way

816 Village Way · No Longer Available
Location

816 Village Way, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Westlake Village

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
UPDATED PALM HARBOR PROPERTY This is a stunning property nestled between some mature trees in a convenient, established neighborhood. This home boasts over 2500 square feet with 4 bedrooms and 2 and one half bathrooms. As you approach, you will instantly be pleased with the beautiful shady garden landscape that invites you right to the front door. Open the door to a GIGANTIC open spaced area including a large living room/dining room/kitchen/eat-in kitchen area. So impressive with its tall ceilings and contemporary laminate floor in a neutral light grey tone. This dream kitchen offers a large island, beautiful granite counter top, and updated appliances. Even the lighting fixtures and ceiling fans have been improved upon. All four bedrooms are clustered to one side of the property and feature a like-new carpet in a neutral tone. But this master bath is extra special. It has custom styled color tile in the sink areas and a big walk-in closet/dressing area. The large private lanai features a French door from the living room and is perfect for your next gathering with friends and family. The community park is just one block away with a swimming pool, tennis courts, and other ball playing areas. Top rated schools are very close by including Palm Harbor University High School. This is a rare rental opportunity in a great area. Contact us today for additional information!!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 816 Village Way have any available units?
816 Village Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 816 Village Way have?
Some of 816 Village Way's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 816 Village Way currently offering any rent specials?
816 Village Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 816 Village Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 816 Village Way is pet friendly.
Does 816 Village Way offer parking?
No, 816 Village Way does not offer parking.
Does 816 Village Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 816 Village Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 816 Village Way have a pool?
Yes, 816 Village Way has a pool.
Does 816 Village Way have accessible units?
No, 816 Village Way does not have accessible units.
Does 816 Village Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 816 Village Way does not have units with dishwashers.

