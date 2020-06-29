816 Village Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

UPDATED PALM HARBOR PROPERTY This is a stunning property nestled between some mature trees in a convenient, established neighborhood. This home boasts over 2500 square feet with 4 bedrooms and 2 and one half bathrooms. As you approach, you will instantly be pleased with the beautiful shady garden landscape that invites you right to the front door. Open the door to a GIGANTIC open spaced area including a large living room/dining room/kitchen/eat-in kitchen area. So impressive with its tall ceilings and contemporary laminate floor in a neutral light grey tone. This dream kitchen offers a large island, beautiful granite counter top, and updated appliances. Even the lighting fixtures and ceiling fans have been improved upon. All four bedrooms are clustered to one side of the property and feature a like-new carpet in a neutral tone. But this master bath is extra special. It has custom styled color tile in the sink areas and a big walk-in closet/dressing area. The large private lanai features a French door from the living room and is perfect for your next gathering with friends and family. The community park is just one block away with a swimming pool, tennis courts, and other ball playing areas. Top rated schools are very close by including Palm Harbor University High School. This is a rare rental opportunity in a great area. Contact us today for additional information!!



