Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

730 ROLLING HILLS DRIVE

730 Rolling Hills Drive · (727) 735-2201
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

730 Rolling Hills Drive, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Westlake Village

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2108 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Sought-After Westlake Village 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage Block Home Offers Split Floor Plan, Vaulted Ceilings, Sky lights, Separate Dining Room, Fire Place, Screened Lanai, Spacious Kitchen with Breakfast Nook and Desk, Corian Counters, Inside Laundry Room, Spacious Owner's Suite with Walk-in Closet and Sliders to Back Yard, New Roof, Air Conditioner and Fenced Yard! Westlake Village is a Friendly Community with 30+ Acres of Parks and Woods, Community Pool, Playground, 4 Tennis Courts, Volleyball, Basketball, Clubhouse and Citrus Grove. Walk to the YMCA. Schools Include Palm Harbor University High School, Sutherland Elementary and Palm Harbor Middle. A short drive to Dunedin Beach, Honeymoon Island, Downtown Dunedin, Great Restaurants, Quaint Palm Harbor, Shopping, Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks and the Fish Markets. Professionally Managed. First, Last, Security Deposit and Renter's Insurance are Required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 730 ROLLING HILLS DRIVE have any available units?
730 ROLLING HILLS DRIVE has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 730 ROLLING HILLS DRIVE have?
Some of 730 ROLLING HILLS DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 730 ROLLING HILLS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
730 ROLLING HILLS DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 ROLLING HILLS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 730 ROLLING HILLS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 730 ROLLING HILLS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 730 ROLLING HILLS DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 730 ROLLING HILLS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 730 ROLLING HILLS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 ROLLING HILLS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 730 ROLLING HILLS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 730 ROLLING HILLS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 730 ROLLING HILLS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 730 ROLLING HILLS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 730 ROLLING HILLS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
