730 ROLLING HILLS DRIVE

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court volleyball court

Sought-After Westlake Village 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage Block Home Offers Split Floor Plan, Vaulted Ceilings, Sky lights, Separate Dining Room, Fire Place, Screened Lanai, Spacious Kitchen with Breakfast Nook and Desk, Corian Counters, Inside Laundry Room, Spacious Owner's Suite with Walk-in Closet and Sliders to Back Yard, New Roof, Air Conditioner and Fenced Yard! Westlake Village is a Friendly Community with 30+ Acres of Parks and Woods, Community Pool, Playground, 4 Tennis Courts, Volleyball, Basketball, Clubhouse and Citrus Grove. Walk to the YMCA. Schools Include Palm Harbor University High School, Sutherland Elementary and Palm Harbor Middle. A short drive to Dunedin Beach, Honeymoon Island, Downtown Dunedin, Great Restaurants, Quaint Palm Harbor, Shopping, Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks and the Fish Markets. Professionally Managed. First, Last, Security Deposit and Renter's Insurance are Required.