Amenities

dishwasher garage furnished range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Seaside Duplex for monthly, seasonal or annual lease! Includes all utilities: water, sewer, trash, electric & basic cable. No stairs. One story. Fully furnished. Waterview from your front yard. A very short stroll down to the shoreline, community beach, park & pier. You will fall in love with this quaint village and neighbors. Lovely sunsets! Pinellas Trail a block away. Warm and cozy 1 bed, 1 bath with a 1 car garage. Right side of the duplex.