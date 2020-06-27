All apartments in Palm Harbor
508 ULELAH AVENUE
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:10 AM

508 ULELAH AVENUE

508 Ulelah Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

508 Ulelah Avenue, Palm Harbor, FL 34683

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Desirable Crystal Beach area home for Annual Lease. Palm Harbor University High, Palm Harbor Middle and Ozona Elementary School Zone. Great home has 3 good size bedrooms and 1 bath. Inside laundry area, a Living room and a Florida room for extra space to relax that overlooks the beautiful tropical and treed back yard that is fully fenced for Fido or the family to play. Bike ride on Pinellas Trail Nearby or go watch the Sunset at the waterfront. Golf cart friendly area, Old fashioned ice cream parlor right down the street as well as plenty of shopping and restaurants. Home will be freshly painted inside and out ready for move in! First/last/security to move in, $100 tenant Check Application Fee. Pets Ok with $300 non-refundable pet fee. Carport parking for tenant. Detached garage on property is owners use only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 ULELAH AVENUE have any available units?
508 ULELAH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 508 ULELAH AVENUE have?
Some of 508 ULELAH AVENUE's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508 ULELAH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
508 ULELAH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 ULELAH AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 508 ULELAH AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 508 ULELAH AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 508 ULELAH AVENUE offers parking.
Does 508 ULELAH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 508 ULELAH AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 ULELAH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 508 ULELAH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 508 ULELAH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 508 ULELAH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 508 ULELAH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 508 ULELAH AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
