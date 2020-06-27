508 ULELAH AVENUE

Amenities

pet friendly garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Desirable Crystal Beach area home for Annual Lease. Palm Harbor University High, Palm Harbor Middle and Ozona Elementary School Zone. Great home has 3 good size bedrooms and 1 bath. Inside laundry area, a Living room and a Florida room for extra space to relax that overlooks the beautiful tropical and treed back yard that is fully fenced for Fido or the family to play. Bike ride on Pinellas Trail Nearby or go watch the Sunset at the waterfront. Golf cart friendly area, Old fashioned ice cream parlor right down the street as well as plenty of shopping and restaurants. Home will be freshly painted inside and out ready for move in! First/last/security to move in, $100 tenant Check Application Fee. Pets Ok with $300 non-refundable pet fee. Carport parking for tenant. Detached garage on property is owners use only.