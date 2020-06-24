4989 CARDINAL TRAIL

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Family Perfect home! Over 1800 sqft, three bedrooms, 2 baths, two car garage. Open floor plan, perfect for entertaining and family get-togethers. Ceramic tile throughout for easy maintenance. Living room has a wood burning fireplace and French doors out to the backyard patio. Kitchen is open to the dining room, has stainless steel appliances and a garden window. Inside utility and storage room. Master bedroom has a large cedar walk-in closet and a renovated private bath with wood vanity, granite top and walk-in shower. Renovated guest bathroom has wood vanity, granite counter top and step up soaking tub to enjoy a nice glass of wine and relax from a hard day's work. New landscaping, palm trees and fencing. Pet friendly with non refundable pet deposit $350.00 for each pet. Pet size limit is up to 35 lbs. No aggressive breeds. Prospective tenants will be responsible for $50-$100 (estimated range) for credit and background check.