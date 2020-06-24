All apartments in Palm Harbor
Palm Harbor, FL
4989 CARDINAL TRAIL
4989 CARDINAL TRAIL

4989 Cardinal Trail · No Longer Available
Location

4989 Cardinal Trail, Palm Harbor, FL 34683

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Family Perfect home! Over 1800 sqft, three bedrooms, 2 baths, two car garage. Open floor plan, perfect for entertaining and family get-togethers. Ceramic tile throughout for easy maintenance. Living room has a wood burning fireplace and French doors out to the backyard patio. Kitchen is open to the dining room, has stainless steel appliances and a garden window. Inside utility and storage room. Master bedroom has a large cedar walk-in closet and a renovated private bath with wood vanity, granite top and walk-in shower. Renovated guest bathroom has wood vanity, granite counter top and step up soaking tub to enjoy a nice glass of wine and relax from a hard day's work. New landscaping, palm trees and fencing. Pet friendly with non refundable pet deposit $350.00 for each pet. Pet size limit is up to 35 lbs. No aggressive breeds. Prospective tenants will be responsible for $50-$100 (estimated range) for credit and background check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

