4526 GRAND LAKESIDE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

WELCOME TO "GRAND CYPRESS", A GATED LAKEFRONT COMMUNITY WITH BOAT RAMP AND DOCK ON LAKE TARPON... WATERFRONT EXECUTIVE LIVING FOR RESIDENTS OF GRAND CYPRESS!!! THIS 5 BEDROOM, 4 BATH HOME HAS LAVISH CUSTOM FEATURES & UPGRADES! SOARING CEILINGS, C OFFERED CEILINGS, CHEF INSPIRED KITCHEN WITH CHERRY RAISED PANEL CABINETRY AND CROWN MOLDINGS, DESIGNER GRANITE COUNTERS, STAINLESS BUILT-IN APPLIANCES, GAS COOK TOP, WALK-IN PANTRY, HUGE WORKING ISLAND WITH BREAKFAST BAR, UNDER-MOUNT LIGHTING IN CABINETRY, BUILT IN WINE RACK! WOW! TWO STORY HIGH FAMILY ROOM WITH 8 FT. TRIPLE SLIDERS TO LARGE EXTENDED COVERED LANAI WITH BRICK PAVERS! BEDROOM/STUDY ON 1ST FLOOR! GORGEOUS UPGRADED STAIRCASE RAILINGS! LARGE 2ND FLOOR LOFT/GAME ROOM AREA. DOUBLE DOORS TO POSH MASTER SUITE. MASTER BATH HAS DUAL UNDER MOUNT SINKS WITH STEEPING SOAKING TUB AND LARGE SEPARATE INDEPENDENT SHOWER. WATER SOFTENER, GAS HOT WATER HEATER. VERY PRIVATE AND TRANQUIL! CLOSE TO EVERYTHING... GORGEOUS GULF BEACHES AND COUNTY PARKS. FLORIDA LIVING/RESORT STYLE LIVING! AT IT’S BEST!! THIS PROPERTY IS A MUST SEE!!