430 STILL MEADOWS CIRCLE E

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful single-family home placed in a very well connected, yet private location in highly desirable Hidden Meadows

subdivision. Wood burning stone fireplace and skylights in the family room and formal dining room. The kitchen is large and has can lights that provide lots of light in a non-intrusive manner. The window over the sink overlooks a beautiful back yard. Excellent ceramic tile floors throughout, solid stone surface counters in kitchen and baths. There are walk-in closets in every bedroom with lots of storage space! French doors from the family room lead to a large screened lanai with no rear neighbors. Beautifully landscaped open lot with 2 mango trees and tropical foliage. On a quiet circular street and a great family neighborhood. Inside utility and a half bath as well two full bathrooms. Immediately available, move-in ready.