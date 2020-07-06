All apartments in Palm Harbor
Find more places like 430 STILL MEADOWS CIRCLE E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Harbor, FL
/
430 STILL MEADOWS CIRCLE E
Last updated December 17 2019 at 10:14 PM

430 STILL MEADOWS CIRCLE E

430 Still Meadows Circle East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm Harbor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

430 Still Meadows Circle East, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Hidden Meadow

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful single-family home placed in a very well connected, yet private location in highly desirable Hidden Meadows
subdivision. Wood burning stone fireplace and skylights in the family room and formal dining room. The kitchen is large and has can lights that provide lots of light in a non-intrusive manner. The window over the sink overlooks a beautiful back yard. Excellent ceramic tile floors throughout, solid stone surface counters in kitchen and baths. There are walk-in closets in every bedroom with lots of storage space! French doors from the family room lead to a large screened lanai with no rear neighbors. Beautifully landscaped open lot with 2 mango trees and tropical foliage. On a quiet circular street and a great family neighborhood. Inside utility and a half bath as well two full bathrooms. Immediately available, move-in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 STILL MEADOWS CIRCLE E have any available units?
430 STILL MEADOWS CIRCLE E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 430 STILL MEADOWS CIRCLE E have?
Some of 430 STILL MEADOWS CIRCLE E's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 430 STILL MEADOWS CIRCLE E currently offering any rent specials?
430 STILL MEADOWS CIRCLE E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 STILL MEADOWS CIRCLE E pet-friendly?
No, 430 STILL MEADOWS CIRCLE E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 430 STILL MEADOWS CIRCLE E offer parking?
Yes, 430 STILL MEADOWS CIRCLE E offers parking.
Does 430 STILL MEADOWS CIRCLE E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 430 STILL MEADOWS CIRCLE E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 STILL MEADOWS CIRCLE E have a pool?
No, 430 STILL MEADOWS CIRCLE E does not have a pool.
Does 430 STILL MEADOWS CIRCLE E have accessible units?
No, 430 STILL MEADOWS CIRCLE E does not have accessible units.
Does 430 STILL MEADOWS CIRCLE E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 430 STILL MEADOWS CIRCLE E has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashford on the Lake
3975 Country Place Ln
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Stillwater Palms
2350 Cypress Pond Rd
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Providence at Palm Harbor
50 Kendra Way
Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Similar Pages

Palm Harbor 1 BedroomsPalm Harbor 2 Bedrooms
Palm Harbor 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalm Harbor Apartments with Balcony
Palm Harbor Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg